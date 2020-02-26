A recently released report from Henrico County about how to strengthen its addiction and recovery programs offers a template in local collaboration. The study of the Henrico Recovery Roundtable, which met for the past year, calls for the county to pursue a comprehensive, cohesive and sustainable approach to fighting substance abuse.
While the roundtable was created in response to the opioid crisis — a scourge that continues to ravage communities across the nation — it focused on finding solutions to the overall drug epidemic.
The report noted this marked the first time that key leaders and stakeholders involved in the issue in Henrico “came together for open — and at times bold — conversations, and identified through consensus several of the key steps necessary to make progress for the community as a whole.”
The roundtable, which met from May to December, included locally elected, county, and public and mental health officials; hospital representatives; local judges; members of law enforcement; and community advocates. Henrico Supervisors Tyrone Nelson of the Varina District and Tommy Branin of the Three Chopt District served as co-chairs. The group heard numerous perspectives, such as people with addiction and their families; clinical treatment providers; representatives from insurance companies; peer recovery specialists; and housing providers.
The roundtable launched after Henrico failed to secure funding for a new, low-security jail for inmates in the county’s overcrowded addiction treatment programs. The county’s two jails have a capacity to hold 1,341 inmates, and the report noted the average daily population was 1,436 during fiscal year 2019. A survey conducted in 2018 by then-Sheriff Mike Wade showed that nearly 90% of inmates attributed substance use as a direct or indirect cause for their incarceration.
Since 2013, drug overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural death in the commonwealth. There are no easy answers to drug abuse and addiction. The report looked into the stigma of drug addiction; the impact of sober living homes; the need for a 24-hour public detox center; drug testing methods; and strains on the criminal justice system, among other issues.
The report serves as a blueprint for action. County officials plan to include money in the upcoming budget for jail diversion programs and accompanying mental health services, as well as substance-use disorder training for law enforcement officers and first responders. Confronting this epidemic requires efforts on the local, state and national levels. Henrico is taking steps in the right direction.
Pamela Stallsmith
