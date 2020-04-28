When the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, business as usual at colleges and universities was put on hold.
Think back to mid-March, when the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team was forced off the court minutes before a noon tipoff for its first round Atlantic 10 tournament game. That event — and all of March Madness — officially was canceled.
The loss of a staple American sports experience, which produced nearly $1 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2018-19, crystallized the severity of COVID-19. The NCAA knew it was unsafe for throngs of fans to file into arenas, restaurants and bars to watch games. It was the prudent move, not the favorable one.
We hope the same logic holds this fall. As schools consider plans to reopen, we urge higher education leaders to maintain a cautious calculus and avoid wishful thinking.
The Chronicle of Higher Education is maintaining a running list of universities’ plans for resuming campus life. The page is filled with hopeful expectations. VCU has “every intention” of opening in the fall “as long as it’s safe to do so.” The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech plan to give an update by early or mid-June. Other schools are more adamant that they “plan,” “intend” or “expect” to resume normal operations in the fall.
What’s driving the haste? Weeks after students vacated dorms and classes moved online, colleges are facing severe financial consequences from the shuttered spring semester. With lecture and dining halls closed, and on-campus events and commencement ceremonies canceled, losses are in the millions.
Earlier this month, some members of Virginia’s congressional delegation itemized the economic consequences of COVID-19 for schools — and the communities they anchor. VCU and George Mason University each estimated at least $50 million in revenue hits, due to refunds/credits to students, lost research, anticipated enrollment declines and other factors. UVA, Virginia Tech, the College of William & Mary, James Madison University, Old Dominion University, Virginia State University and Virginia Union University cited similar worries, with shortfalls ranging from $13 million to $40 million per school.
“The challenges these institutions are facing have impacts beyond their campuses: Colleges and universities are often the largest employers in communities and drivers of local economies, including through innovative research and development,” wrote U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-4th, in a letter co-signed by Reps. Don Beyer, D-8th, Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, and Gerry Connolly, D-11th.
What about challenges for students? This year’s seniors lost thousands of spring dollars to haphazard Zoom classes, student fees for closed facilities, off-campus rent disputes or other issues. Worst of all, with millions of qualified adults out of work, graduates are facing diminished job prospects.
We understand colleges have a bottom line. But a college education is a significant investment, hinging on students’ confidence and ability to enroll and gain a worthwhile experience. The social components — arts, athletics, parties, etc. — are incompatible with an effective fight against the pandemic. And the fall should be a time to pilot new lines of academic thinking, not bandage old ones.
Look at the surge of test-optional admissions. The University of Richmond is among the schools that have waived standardized testing requirements. Perhaps an applicant’s idea for “The Richmond Guarantee” — a $4,000 fellowship or research opportunity offered to every student at UR — is a better indicator of success. Leaning on ACT or SAT scores to build a successful student body is wishful thinking.
While some programs require science labs or theater stages, others might be well-suited for online settings. The Online Virginia Network offers dozens of bachelor’s degree programs from George Mason and Old Dominion, including business, cybersecurity and nursing. In a recent op-ed for The Times-Dispatch, Dels. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, argued “the coronavirus outbreak teaches us there is no reason to delay necessary innovations in online higher education delivery.” We agree. Ignoring remote opportunities is wishful thinking.
And with or without COVID-19, higher education should reconsider its economic approach. Along with hosting major sporting events, the growth of college communities has been supported by projects such as luxury rental apartment complexes, lodging options and upscale dining experiences. Should a school’s financial health and a student’s access to learning depend so heavily on factors outside the classroom?
This fall, putting safety first is the prudent move, not the favorable one. The thought of a seamless return to campus life is wishful thinking.
— Chris Gentilviso
