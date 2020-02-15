The debate over gun rights grew more heated on Tuesday when Democratic-backed House Bill 961 squeaked through the House of Delegates by a 51-48 vote. The bill will prohibit the sale, transporting, transferring or manufacturing of certain semi-automatic firearms after July 1. Current owners will be allowed to keep their assault-style weapons, but future violators would be subject to a felony.
The bill also bans large-capacity magazines, defining “large capacity” as “any firearm magazine, belt, drum, feed strip, or similar device” capable of holding more than 12 rounds of ammunition. The bill would require anyone in possession of such a magazine to render it inoperable, remove it from the state or surrender it to law enforcement. Virginians would have a year to comply. Violators could face up to a year in prison.
Conservative lawmakers and gun rights advocates aren’t happy with the bill. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, tweeted: “And just like that, Virginia House Democrats vote to make millions of Virginians surrender their property or become criminals. If the Senate goes along with this nonsense, the Governor will sign it, and then AG Herring will spend YOUR $$$ to defend this unconstitutional overreach.”
But its sponsor, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, calls the measure “a compromise that takes into account folks’ concerns and is still a good bill that will help reduce mass murders in the commonwealth. This bill will save lives.”
Despite Levine’s comments, there’s little in the bill that will truly address public safety or reduce firearm deaths. The fact remains that handguns are used far more often in shootings and crimes than high-capacity rifles. State senators have signaled the bill is unlikely to pass that chamber.
We understand the intent of HB 961 and wholeheartedly agree gun violence is out of control. But legal gun owners are not to blame and shouldn’t be penalized. A young Richmonder recently shared an experience of being in a vehicle full of teenagers driving around the East End, hanging out the windows and shooting what were undoubtedly illegal guns in the air. Until we see meaningful reform that attempts to get those and the other hundreds of millions of illegal and untraceable guns off the streets, the bloodshed will continue.
— Robin Beres
“But legal gun owners are not to blame and shouldn’t be penalized.”
It’s been demonstrated that legal gun owners complying with common sense gun control laws in other states result in fewer gun deaths all the time.
Nobody considers themselves “penalized” by common sense traffic controls like speed limits, which don’t stop traffic deaths but have demonstrated they reduce them.
Same with guns
Why do selfish gun owners continue to fight life saving common sense gun control laws just to avoid being inconvenienced?
“Fewer American Kids Die in States With Tougher Gun Laws, According to This New Study"
"Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives."
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
“Two Boston University studies, one shared finding: State gun laws restricting who has access to guns significantly reduces rates of firearm-related homicide”
Other than repeat the NRA mantra that _____________________ (pick any gun control law) would not "make us safer" (BIG LIE) what is it that you propose, Robin??? No gun laws at all??? Uh huh??? Normal NRA noise... ~~~ Bob
I have not heard one credible explanation for one needing a military-style assault weapon or high-capacity magazine unless he or she is in law enforcement. Anything that reduces the prevalence of such weapons might not end gun violence but it could reduce the numbers of injuries inflicted in a single incident and the severity of those injuries.
"I have not heard one credible explanation for one needing a military-style assault weapon or high-capacity magazine"
Thankfully you're not the arbiter of "need" for Constitutional rights - yet. IF you were we'd no doubt be blessed with CU / the Fairness Doctrine / RICO statutes for "science deniers" and a host of other measures intended to circumvent / infringe on the 2nd amendment.
The bill's sponsor said that it would tend to reduce deaths from mass shootings, but Ms, Beres says that it would probably not reduce gun deaths. Both are probably right -- but Ms. Beres responded to a claim that the he sponsor hadn't made.
"The fact remains that handguns are used far more often in shootings and crimes than high-capacity rifles."
True dat:
"In 2018, of the known types of firearms that were used in homicides, 6,603 people were killed with handguns. Rifles only accounted for 297 murders, with shotguns killing 235.
Knives or other cutting instruments were used to kill 1,515 people. Blunt objects, such as clubs and hammers, were used to kill 443 people. Hands, fists, and feet killed 672 people."
Not to worry, they'll be coming for all semi-automatics soon enough.
Despite all of the maudlin rhetoric RE the goal not being to make citizens criminals or ban / confiscate guns, the sad fact is that "just like that, Virginia House Democrats vote to make millions of Virginians surrender their property or become criminals."
All of which makes clear that the real aim of legislation like this is... and I quote - again:
"For heaven's sake, get control of guns in every way imaginable, and fill up empty jail cells with violators."
Oooh...The horror....Gunslingers can only have 12 rounds before they have to reload.....No more 100 round magazines to kill everyone before loading. Beres argument is monumentally stupid. The Dayton shooter fired 41 shots in 30 seconds...Having to stop and reload will save lives......I'll gladly give up my current 20 round pistol magazines and go to 12 rounds....Beres and the other gun loons are losing...Elections have consequences and no amount of wanna be cosplay Rambo's carrying their weiner extenders will change that...
