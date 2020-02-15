20200211_MET_XGR_BB08

Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, presented HB961 to the Virginia House of Delegates on Monday.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The debate over gun rights grew more heated on Tuesday when Democratic-backed House Bill 961 squeaked through the House of Delegates by a 51-48 vote. The bill will prohibit the sale, transporting, transferring or manufacturing of certain semi-automatic firearms after July 1. Current owners will be allowed to keep their assault-style weapons, but future violators would be subject to a felony.

The bill also bans large-capacity magazines, defining “large capacity” as “any firearm magazine, belt, drum, feed strip, or similar device” capable of holding more than 12 rounds of ammunition. The bill would require anyone in possession of such a magazine to render it inoperable, remove it from the state or surrender it to law enforcement. Virginians would have a year to comply. Violators could face up to a year in prison.

Conservative lawmakers and gun rights advocates aren’t happy with the bill. Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun, tweeted: “And just like that, Virginia House Democrats vote to make millions of Virginians surrender their property or become criminals. If the Senate goes along with this nonsense, the Governor will sign it, and then AG Herring will spend YOUR $$$ to defend this unconstitutional overreach.”

But its sponsor, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, calls the measure “a compromise that takes into account folks’ concerns and is still a good bill that will help reduce mass murders in the commonwealth. This bill will save lives.”

Despite Levine’s comments, there’s little in the bill that will truly address public safety or reduce firearm deaths. The fact remains that handguns are used far more often in shootings and crimes than high-capacity rifles. State senators have signaled the bill is unlikely to pass that chamber.

We understand the intent of HB 961 and wholeheartedly agree gun violence is out of control. But legal gun owners are not to blame and shouldn’t be penalized. A young Richmonder recently shared an experience of being in a vehicle full of teenagers driving around the East End, hanging out the windows and shooting what were undoubtedly illegal guns in the air. Until we see meaningful reform that attempts to get those and the other hundreds of millions of illegal and untraceable guns off the streets, the bloodshed will continue.

— Robin Beres

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started