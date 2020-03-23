Where does the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) look for its next director? Planet Krypton? It’s beginning to seem only Superman might be capable of conquering the challenges of the embattled organization.
In 2015, T.K. Somanath, an 18-year veteran of RRHA and longtime leader of the Better Housing Coalition, came out of retirement to lead the organization. He lasted three years before resigning in January 2018 amid complaints over his handling of heating issues in public housing. Somanath — whose devotion to public housing is beyond question — was also was criticized for suggesting that continuing to invest maintenance funds in decrepit housing stock was akin to throwing money away.
After an exhaustive search, 13 months later, the RRHA hired Damon Duncan. The new director had headed the housing authority in Elgin, Ill.; overseen the Detroit Housing Commission’s public housing redevelopment; and had worked as a private housing consultant. He came to RRHA with extraordinary experience.
Duncan vowed swift action in replacing Richmond’s aging housing complexes. But those intentions were derailed when news broke in October that 1 in 8 families in Creighton Court was facing eviction by RRHA. Under pressure from housing groups, the housing authority responded by announcing it would not remove any residents through January 2020 — later changed to May 1 — and would offer repayment options to its tenants who held RRHA debt.
And now, Duncan has submitted his resignation. Despite good intentions, his redevelopment plans and news of the eviction notices were met with opposition and suspicion.
The problems with the city’s aging public housing stock have long been obvious and will only worsen. Continuing to spend precious dollars on maintenance and repairs of dilapidated buildings makes little sense. And yet, the push to raze and replace them with modern housing in new, mixed-income neighborhoods has been met with not unjustified suspicion by RRHA residents.
We wish RRHA the best of luck in finding someone willing and capable of handling the herculean challenges of the position.
— Robin Beres
The terrible conditions found in Richmond's public housing make it clear that RRHA needs to get out of the business of managing decrepit facilities and sell the properties. The proceeds from the sale can provide housing assistance for those in need for better maintained housing in the private market.
