Despite attempts by leadership to bottle the bill, the full House of Delegates should finally be able to vote on the proposed redistricting amendment. It’s about time.
Thanks to four House Democrats who chose to side with good government, the House Privileges and Elections Committee on Monday voted 13-8 to approve Senate Joint Resolution 18, sponsored by state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax. Unless there are further political roadblocks, the measure should come before the House chamber by the General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment on Saturday.
We hope that lawmakers will support redistricting reform, especially those Democrats who campaigned last fall on the issue of ending partisan gerrymandering. They need to keep their promises to voters.
At issue is a proposed constitutional amendment that would take control of redistricting from the General Assembly and give it to a bipartisan commission. The 16-member commission would consist of eight lawmakers (four members of each party) and eight citizens. The commission would bring out from the shadows and into the open the all-important decennial drawing of legislative and congressional districts.
Lawmakers in both the state Senate and House endorsed the measure last year. Timing matters. For the amendment to go before voters this November, it must clear the assembly unchanged. If approved this fall, it would be in effect for next year’s redistricting.
This past fall’s elections shifted legislative control from Republicans to Democrats. But still, the amendment easily cleared the Senate this session. House Democrats should follow suit, and not turn their back on reform.
The current system doesn’t encourage the fair drawing of districts. Instead, it enables politicians to create ridiculously shaped boundaries that benefit themselves, not voters. Gerrymandering results in costly lawsuits that take years and millions of taxpayer dollars to resolve. As we’ve advocated, the best way to ensure lasting reform is to amend the Virginia Constitution to create a legally binding commission.
The House can stop this travesty by joining the Senate and voting for the amendment. Delegates already missed an opportunity last month when Democratic leaders effectively killed the House version by letting a deadline lapse. It’s time to step up for good government.
— Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.