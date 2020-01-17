On Monday, thousands of gun rights supporters from across Virginia — and beyond — are expected to descend upon the state Capitol grounds to protest gun control legislation pending before the General Assembly. This has been no secret. Every year on the state and federal holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Second Amendment advocates hold their annual lobby day to meet with lawmakers and rally.
The number could significantly swell on Monday. Organizers say up to 50,000 people — or roughly the population of Charlottesville — could come to the steps of the Capitol in downtown Richmond to protest legislation pushed by the new Democratic majority.
But this year, they won’t be able to bring their guns with them to the Capitol grounds; the state Capitol, where lawmakers meet; or the Pocahontas Building, which holds staff and their offices as well as meeting rooms. Citing “credible, serious threats” of violence, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency that started Friday evening and lasts through Tuesday evening, which includes the firearms ban on Capitol Square as well as a general ban on weapons, such as bats and most knives.
That was the right move — and one that should stay in place.
The Thomas Jefferson-designed state Capitol is a historic monument, but it’s also a place of business as well as the seat of Virginia’s government. Guns already are prohibited in courts, schools and most state office buildings. That ban should include the Capitol complex. When in session, the assembly draws thousands of visitors a day, from school groups to seniors. There already are police around the Capitol. Why does one need to bring weapons to a place of business?
State officials are understandably concerned about a repeat of the horrific Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, where white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters. During a later counter-rally, one woman died and more than 30 people were injured in a car attack. Two Virginia State Police officers died when their helicopter, which was monitoring the roiling events, crashed.
“These threats are real,” Northam said in a statement Thursday, citing the FBI arrests earlier that day in Delaware and Maryland of three alleged neo-Nazis who law enforcement said were planning to come to Richmond for the Monday protest. Northam’s action follows a party-line vote by the Joint Rules Committee, on the third day of the session, which prohibits anyone from carrying openly or concealed in the two buildings.
In his state of emergency declaration, Northam stated, “The events that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, demonstrated what can happen when peaceful demonstrations are hijacked by those who come in to the commonwealth and do not value the importance of peaceful assembly.” As of late Friday, a legal challenge against the ban was pending.
Monday’s rally and the Capitol Square weapons ban are the latest twists in Virginia’s emotional debate over guns, which has escalated since a Virginia Beach city employee killed 12 people and wounded four others at work on May 31. A special legislative session, called by Northam to consider gun control legislation in July, was effectively shut down after two hours by the GOP-controlled General Assembly. When Democrats swept into power after the November election, they made gun control a top priority in this year’s session.
A political dichotomy exists.
We have a gun violence problem in America. We’re the richest country in the world, and yet our national rate of gun violence is higher than several developing countries. Responsible gun owners must recognize that. We also have constitutional protections for gun ownership. The United States is one of only three countries in the world with a constitutional right to own a gun. We’re the only nation in the world with blanket protections. Gun safety proponents must recognize that.
Even if we removed our constitutional protections, we could still be a nation awash with weapons. Would doing so even have a measurable impact on the nearly 80% of homicides perpetrated by illegal gun holders? But as the richest country in the world, it is an abomination to lose so many lives to gun deaths. Whether by homicide or suicide, death is the opposite of our most prized ideals — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Responsible gun ownership is liberty, but gun violence can take someone’s life. Responsible democracies find solutions to public policy issues that cost lives. And when gun violence takes place, we all pay the bill. A September 2019 report from the House Joint Economic Committee estimates the U.S. loses $229 billion per year due to gun violence. There are economic costs, police response costs, criminal investigation costs, health care costs — and most of all, human costs.
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 1 million Americans have been shot over the past decade. The Virginia General Assembly should lead the way in addressing the issue of gun violence.
We are looking to support policies that seek to reduce the loss of life and stop the flow of guns into illegal hands without stripping our constitutional protections or ignoring the gun violence problem.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
Hard to disagree with the sentiments expressed, but please stop referring to anti-gun left as "gun safety advocates" in news stories. They want gun CONTROL - and the safe handling of firearms & marksmanship are not part of their agenda.
True gun SAFETY advocates are the citizens who are responsible with our firearms, practice at the range regularly and are not a threat to any peaceable Virginians at all.
