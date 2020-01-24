The American Lung Association says Virginia isn’t doing enough to prevent kids from smoking. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the health organization will release its 2020 “State of Tobacco Control” report. The annual analysis tracks the progress at both federal and state levels on key tobacco control policies. Governments are assigned grades based on efforts to reduce and prevent tobacco use and tobacco-caused death and disease. Virginia apparently is lagging. And, the federal government received as many Fs as As because of its failure to address the youth e-cigarette crisis. We look forward to reading the report, which also identifies opportunities for both the feds and states to improve their grades this year.
***
According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, end times are near. On Thursday, the organization’s board of scientists moved the infamous “Doomsday Clock” 20 seconds forward. Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the group, said: “It is 100 seconds to midnight. We are now expressing how close the world is to catastrophe in seconds — not hours, or even minutes. It is the closest to Doomsday we have ever been in the history of the Doomsday Clock.” The scientists claim that the dual threats of nuclear war and climate change have now been compounded by cyber-enabled information warfare. They blame world leaders for the dire situation. Perhaps things are that bad, but we suspect the possibility of nuclear war might have been higher during the 13 days of the Cuban Missile Crisis. No matter. We remain hopeful for the future.
******
On Dec. 8, the first victims began showing symptoms of pneumonia. Well before Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) of the new virus dubbed 2019-nCoV in Wuhan City, China, they knew the illness was a big problem. Health authorities believe the contagion likely jumped from an animal host to humans at a wild animal market in Wuhan. By the time the WHO was informed, the virus had spread beyond the city of 11 million to other major Chinese cities and multiple other nations — including the United States. As of this writing, Beijing has placed Wuhan and at least l4 other cities on lockdown. Lunar New Year festivities across much of the nation have been cancelled. Globally, airports and governments are struggling to identify those infected and restrict further spread of the disease. American colleges are emailing health advisories and updates on safety precautions to concerned parents. Virologists and other medical experts are concerned that Chinese authorities are being less than forthright about the true severity of the potential pandemic. Many officials believe containment no longer is possible. Guan Yi, a virologist who helped identify severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, worries this outbreak could be 10 times bigger than the SARS epidemic. “I’ve seen it all: bird flu, SARS, influenza A, swine fever and the rest. But the Wuhan pneumonia makes me feel extremely powerless,” he told the Beijing-based news organization Caixin. “Most of the past epidemics were controllable, but this time, I’m petrified.”
******
And on top of all that grim news, we’ve learned Mr. Peanut has died. The 104-year-old mascot of the Planters Peanut Co. apparently died a noble death. He gave his life saving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after the Nutmobile the three of them were in swerved off a cliff. The trio managed to hang onto a tree branch — only to hear the branch begin to crack under their weight. Mr. Peanut valiantly let go so the others would live. That depressing story will be featured in an ad airing during the Super Bowl pregame show. In the third quarter of the game, an official Planters commercial will feature Mr. Peanut’s funeral. While the mascot’s demise seems pretty grim, apparently the publicity has been heavenly for Planters.
******
Maybe all these bleak predictions explain why Americans are going all out for Super Bowl LIV. According to the latest consumer spending data gleaned from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ annual Super Bowl survey, close to 194 million football fans say they plan to watch the event. Nationwide, Americans are expected to spend more than $17 billion on the game. Whether you’re a Kansas City Chiefs supporter getting ready to smoke up a mess of Kansas City-style barbecued brisket and burnt ends to be washed down with ice cold beer, or a San Francisco 49ers fanatic planning an elegant charcuterie and cheese tray to be accompanied by a California chardonnay, Super Bowl watchers on average will each spend $89 enjoying the game. If we may paraphrase the great Vince Lombardi, it doesn’t matter who wins or loses — as long as the food is good.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.