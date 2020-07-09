As September looms closer, discussions as to what will happen with the state’s school systems are growing as heated as the weather outside. Virginia schools, like most across the United States, closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, parents and teachers were forced to quickly adapt to online learning. Many, completely caught off guard, were understandably ill-prepared for the task.
According to the RTD, on Wednesday, Virginia Republicans held a virtual news conference calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to prioritize in-person learning for all K-12 students in the state. The group cited new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). On its website, the doctors’ organization stresses that “Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being and provide our children and adolescents with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits. Beyond supporting the educational development of children and adolescents, schools play a critical role in addressing racial and social inequity.”
State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing physician, agreed, remarking: “We want to open schools safely, and we can.”
Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, said, “The reality is that being in the classroom on a normal schedule, five days a week, with the same kids all day, is less risky than a disjointed schedule where people spend a couple days in school and then the rest of the day or rest of the week out of school with different groups of people.”
Northam administration spokesperson Alena Yarmosky issued a statement that noted “While Governor Northam wants nothing more than to have children back in school this fall, recent surges in other states make it clear we need to proceed cautiously. We must continue to prioritize safety — not just for students and their families, but for teachers, staff, and communities across the commonwealth.”
On Monday, Northam’s administration released guidance to local school systems that would permit students to be as close as 3 feet to one another – provided they wear masks and are symptom free. Republicans pushed back on that guidance, noting in a joint news release that it leaves “too much confusion about what is expected of school districts from an instruction standpoint.”
At this point, no one seems to know for certain what “back to school” will look like in the fall. We believe in-person schooling is by far the best method to teach children. The state should do whatever it can to get students back in the classroom. We also realize that many families have unique issues that will preclude sending children back in the foreseeable future.
Whatever “school” looks like this fall, Virginia schools need to have a fully remote plan in place that exceeds the patchwork of online teaching we saw this past spring. We still have much to learn about the coronavirus and its impact on children.
— Robin Beres
