On a street once lined with stately monuments to Confederate generals, only the lone statue of a paint-splattered Robert E. Lee still stands. On Thursday, crews wrapped up a nearly weeklong task of removing most Confederate iconography from Monument Avenue and from parks across the city. All that remains of those tributes are graffiti-covered pedestals.
Throughout Richmond, bases of monuments that once paid homage to the Lost Cause now stand empty. The challenge now for the city and its residents is what to do with those structures. Do they remain as they are — empty testaments to an outdated sentiment that most Virginians no longer share? Or should they serve as foundations for new statues or artwork that would unite us?
Maybe its better to completely remove the pedestals. Repurpose the ground they stand on as green spaces. Perhaps water fountains would be fitting additions. Depending on their architecture, the wellsprings could be dramatic, inspirational or even calming. Most cultures associate flowing water with rebirth, healing and cleansing. The water structures also could serve to highlight the city’s connection to the James River.
In a recent RTD news story, artist Paul DiPasquale, who sculpted the Arthur Ashe memorial, and welder Jillian Holland discussed the issue. The two were on scene during the takedowns to provide advice to the removal crews. Both told the RTD that they see the vacant pedestals as invitations for new artwork. “We really are in a position to choose more art,” DiPasquale said.
We agree completely. We hope that choice will be made wisely.
— Robin Beres
