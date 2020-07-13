We applauded Monday’s news that Dan Snyder, owner of Washington, D.C.’s pro football team, was dropping the offensive team name and logo amid growing calls from Native Americans, players and corporate sponsors.
The Times-Dispatch long has called for the team to drop the moniker, “Redskins.” Although many area residents have been lifelong, faithful fans who probably bleed burgundy and gold, most of them have come to agree that the term is racist and needs to be changed.
For too long, Snyder’s insistence on keeping that name has been a civic sin. Sports teams are supposed to be about good-natured rivalries and competition. What sense, then, does it make to have a name and a logo that blatantly are offensive to thousands of Americans?
If you don’t think it’s offensive, ask yourself: If you had a friend or business associate who was a native citizen, would you address that individual as a “redskin”? Of course not. It is an ugly and demeaning term.
The name change will not happen overnight. According to The Washington Post, an insider said the team plans to continue using “Redskins” until a new name is decided upon. But it is a start. And now that professional football team has announced it is changing its name, we hope the dozens of schools with teams of the same name across the country follow suit in swift order.
Why? Because not doing so would continue to disparage the original citizens of this continent.
Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera say they are “working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”
Who knows? With a new name and a new logo — the team might begin to win games again.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Snyder is only making the change for financial reasons......it is a money making business after all for both billionaire owners and millionaire players!
Well done to BLM....They forced this after Snyder refused for years and years....
The Civil War ended 150 years ago and it still rages ... why should the name of a club who plays a kids game be any different. Period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.