Editor’s note: Our Week’s end feature normally appears on Saturday. However, since our Fourth of July pages will be dedicated to celebrating Independence Day, we present our weekly wrap up one day early.
We were saddened to hear of the death of William A. “Bill” Royall Jr. on June 25. Mr. Royall, 74, was a major patron of the arts. For the past decade, he was a member of the board of directors of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. He served as board president from 2014 to 2016. Despite being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in April 2019, he was the driving force behind the museum’s acquisition of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” sculpture. His wife, Pamela Kiecker Royall, recently told the RTD that the sculpture’s dedication in December was one of the proudest moments of his life. “Bill would say art changed people’s lives and taught people to look at the world differently and it provided opportunities,” she said. “He was passionate about it.” He was indeed. His passion and his presence will be dearly missed.
We lost another Richmond icon, Jean-Jacques Bakery and its owners, this week. The European-style bakery located in the heart of Carytown for more than 36 years has shuttered its doors after the husband-wife ownership team passed away within a day of each other. Jozef Bindas died on June 16. He purchased the shop from its original owner in 2006 but he had worked at the bakery as the master chef since its 1983 opening. Jozef loved to bake and was an artist in his own right. He was in his mid-60s. His wife, Emmanuelle Bindas, 41, died on June 17. We, like so many other Richmond-area food lovers, will dearly miss the Bindas family and its wonderful breads, pastries and wedding cakes. It is the end of an era for RVA.
On a brighter note: Congratulations to Janis Shinwari and his two children who became American citizens on Monday. The former combat translator worked alongside American troops in Afghanistan for eight years. He is credited with saving the lives of at least five U.S. soldiers. Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, administered the oath of allegiance to the family. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, in 2018 more than 756,000 people were naturalized. Despite all the upheaval and the unrest in our country, the U.N.’s World Migration Report 2020 notes that the U.S. continues to remain by far the top destination for international migrants. We salute and welcome all of America’s newest citizens. Immigrants are the lifeblood of this country.
Speaking of being grateful, tomorrow is the 81st anniversary of Lou Gehrig’s “Luckiest man alive speech.” On July 4, 1939, more than 61,800 New York Yankees fans packed into Yankee Stadium to bid farewell to Gehrig, nicknamed the “Iron Horse.” Stricken with what would become known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS, the athlete gave a short speech that left the crowd in tears: “Fans, for the past two weeks you have been reading about the bad break I got. Yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this earth. I have been in ballparks for 17 years and have never received anything but kindness and encouragement from you fans. Look at these grand men. Which of you wouldn’t consider it the highlight of his career just to associate with them for even one day? Sure, I’m lucky … When the New York Giants, a team you would give your right arm to beat, and vice versa, sends you a gift — that’s something. When everybody down to the groundskeepers and those boys in white coats remember you with trophies — that’s something. When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who takes sides with you in squabbles with her own daughter — that’s something. When you have a father and a mother who work all their lives so you can have an education and build your body — it’s a blessing. When you have a wife who has been a tower of strength and shown more courage than you dreamed existed — that’s the finest I know. So I close in saying that I may have had a tough break, but I have an awful lot to live for.” Gehrig died less than two years later, just shy of his 39th birthday. He might have been bitter at being cheated out of so much life, but he chose to focus on his blessings. We all would do well to try and emulate that.
— Robin Beres
