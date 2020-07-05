The Democratic convention of 1924 was an ugly affair from the beginning, and it eventually would get uglier. Democrats arrived in New York out of power and out of sorts. Their top two candidates — William McAdoo and Al Smith — were deeply polarizing for different reasons, the former for a scandal and latter for his Catholicism. The party was split over many fundamental issues of the day, none more so than whether Democrats should condemn the Ku Klux Klan (they didn’t). The front page of The New York Times on June 28, 1924, shouted: “Klan issue overshadows all on eve of balloting.”
Just below that headline, though, was something unusual for newspapers then: A photograph of a woman. Democrats had yet to start voting on whom to nominate for president — it eventually would take them a painful 10 days and 103 ballots to produce a nominee — but the news of this day concerned what normally would have been an afterthought, the vice presidential nomination. The woman in the photograph was Lena Springs, and she was about to make history. Long before Democrats knew who their presidential nominee would be, a handful of party leaders had determined they would put forward Springs’ name for vice president — making her the first woman to be placed in nomination for national office by a major political party.
Born Lena Jones in Pulaski, Tenn., in 1883, she attended Sullins College in Bristol (which closed in 1976). She also did “post-graduate work” at Virginia College, a women’s college in Roanoke that closed around 1930. Her stint at Virginia College must have been significant enough because later, she became chair of the English department at Queens College in Charlotte, N.C.
In 1913, she married Leroy Springs, a wealthy widower from Lancaster, S.C.
Springs did not fit the stereotype of a Southern belle. She plunged into politics, campaigning across South Carolina for women’s suffrage. Springs, like most white Southerners of the time, was a Democrat. She cast her first vote in 1920 for that year’s losing Democratic ticket and by 1922 had gotten herself elected a Democratic national committeewoman — part of the national party’s official governance. And in 1924, both she and her husband were delegates to the national convention in New York that was looking to find a candidate to run against President Calvin Coolidge. That alone made her part of history — she was one of 182 women who were delegates at the convention.
By then, Springs was well-regarded enough that an otherwise fractious convention unanimously elected her to chair the credentials committee — a big deal in those days. “Mrs. Springs caught the fancy of the convention from the start,” The New York Times reported. “Mrs. Springs handled her committees like a veteran, winning the plaudits of her colleagues not only for the ability she showed but for the courtesy and fairness of her every act.” Springs took another turn in the spotlight when she was tapped to deliver one of the seconding speeches for William G. McAdoo, who had been Woodrow Wilson’s treasury secretary.
South Carolina Democrats might not have liked the idea of giving women the right to vote, but they soon decided they liked Springs — and intended to nominate her for vice president. “Mrs. Springs was taken completely by surprise when told of the plan,” The Times reported.
The next day, after the front page story in the The Times, Springs was “immediately surrounded by scores of friends and admirers, with men in the majority.” The powerful U.S. Sen. Burton Wheeler of Montana declared he would approve of her nomination: “She would most certainly improve the situation in the Senate.” Humorist Will Rogers suggested that “I am willing to consider you for head of the ticket.” The New York Times reported. “Delegates from nearly every state, it seemed, were also among those who complimented the brilliant and comely woman.”
It’s hard to say whether Springs ever was seriously going to be considered or if this was just a popular gesture, a nod to changing times. In any case, Democrats labored through the longest political convention in history before finally nominating dark horse John Davis. Early in the morning of July 10, the convention delegates finally got around to picking a vice presidential candidate, those being the days when delegates still did such things. There were an astounding 30 candidates nominated — and Nebraska Gov. Charles Bryan led with 332 votes. Springs finished a distant fourth — but still ahead of the governors of New Jersey and Kansas, the mayor of New York City and apparently 23 others. The first roll call showed 42 votes for Springs before delegations started switching votes to get behind front-runner Bryan — and go home. The Davis-Bryan ticket lost badly in the fall and Springs apparently was never mentioned for office again. How might history have been different if she had been?
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times
