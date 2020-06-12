In May, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued its annual prediction for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters warn it will be more active than usual. A normal season produces about 12 named storms. This year, NWS expects to see 16 named storms in the Atlantic — at least three of which will be Category 3 or higher. The season already is off to a fast start — Tropical Storm Cristobal came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. If that isn’t bad enough, on Friday, federal forecasters announced that there is little likelihood of an El Niño forming in the Pacific this year. The absence of that climate cycle, researchers say, also will contribute to a more active Atlantic season. We will not pretend we know how that works — but we do know the grim prediction fits in with all the other challenges of 2020. What a year.
***
If you like hiking and drinking beer, Devils Backbone Brewing Company has your dream job. The brewery, located in Lexington, sits just a few miles from the Appalachian Trail. Owners say many customers have shared their dreams of having the time and money it takes to hike the entire 2,200 miles of the famous trail. The brewers decided they would help one lucky hiker realize his or her dreams. They currently are accepting applications for a 2021 Chief Hiking Officer. The company will pay the winning applicant to hike the entire length of the trail next year. Compensation includes hiking gear, and transportation to and from the trailhead and the endpoint — not to mention a $20,000 stipend. The only qualifications are a love of hiking and beer. Interested? The application is online at: https://www.dbbrewingcompany.com/cho/
***
Our heartiest congratulations to Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the U.S. Air Force’s newest chief of staff. Brown was nominated by President Donald Trump in March and approved by Congress earlier this week. The general will be the service’s first black chief of staff and only the second African American to serve on the elite body of the military’s most senior officers. Gen. Colin Powell served as chairman of the joint chiefs from 1989 to 1993. We salute Gen. Brown. He lives the Air Force motto of aiming high.
***
We also were glad to hear the U.S. Navy has followed the lead of its expeditionary force, the U.S. Marine Corps. On Tuesday, the sea service announced that it will be issuing an order to ban the display of the Confederate flag “from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines.” The Marine Corps issued its order this past week, directing commanders to “identify and remove the display of the Confederate battle flag or its depiction within workplaces, common-access areas and public areas on their installations.”
***
National Dog Bite Awareness Week begins on Sunday, June 14. The public service campaign initiated by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) seeks to raise awareness of the dangers that dogs can pose to letter carriers. Last year, according the USPS, more than 5,800 postal service employees were attacked by canines nationwide. While that number is down from 2018, it still is far too high. “Even during these difficult times, it’s important for our customers to understand that letter carriers are still coming to homes daily and need to deliver mail safely,” said USPS Safety Awareness Program Manager Chris Johnson. “We are confident we can keep moving the trends of attacks downward and ramping up overall awareness for everyone is the best way to do that.” Being bitten by or even threatened by a snarling dog can be terrifying. Imagine facing that every day. We wish the postal service luck in getting its proactive message across.
***
Speaking of the USPS, June 13 marks the 100th year since the service banned the practice of mailing children. Yes, you read that right. When the post office began delivering parcels in 1913, some parents used the service to send small children to other relatives. According to the Smithsonian, for only 15 cents, one family mailed a 10-month-old child to family who lived several miles away. Using the postal service was far cheaper than the price of a train ticket. At the time, most people in rural America knew their mail carrier well. They trusted the individual to deliver their wee ones safely to the intended destination. The postal service, however, was not keen on the practice and a few years later issued a directive forbidding the shipment of humans by mail. Letter carriers were no doubt elated when the order passed — we’re fairly certain diaper duty has never been part of a mailman’s job description.
— Robin Beres
