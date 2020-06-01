A little after 3 p.m. on Saturday, 10 million Americans stopped what they were doing to watch the launch of the SpaceX rocket ship that would carry astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Hehnken to the International Space Station. The launch, which had been scrubbed two days earlier due to thunderstorms, was still iffy.
But as the clock ticked toward the 3:22 blastoff, it became obvious the mission was a go. Everywhere, kids, grandparents, moms and dads held their breaths as NASA control counted down, “5-4-3-2-1-0, ignition and lift-off!” Amid a blast of fire and exhaust, the Falcon 9 rocket rose flawlessly into the air. The excitement in the controller’s voice was evident as she exclaimed: “Go NASA! Go SpaceX! Godspeed Bob and Doug!”
Americans celebrated. Kids jumped and cheered and adults, some with tears in their eyes, clapped enthusiastically. Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, grew emotional as he reflected on the perfectly executed takeoff. “It’s been nine years since we’ve launched American astronauts on American rockets from American soil, and now it’s done,” he said on NASA TV. “We have done it. It’s been way too long.”
Yes, America’s return to manned space flight was a long time coming, but we think it happened just when it was needed most. For a pandemic-weary nation, reeling from the killing of an unarmed African American and the angry protests that erupted in the aftermath, the launch was inspiring and uplifting. As we watched that magnificent rocket head to heavens, we were reminded of the boundless spirit of humanity and the endless possibilities of what can be accomplished when we all work together.
With the successful launch, comes a new era in American space exploration. We look forward to the planned 2024 moon mission and the follow-on Mars missions.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.