We were disappointed to learn that Venture Richmond has canceled two of the area’s favorite musical events. Event planners say the decision to cancel the 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival was made due to safety concerns over COVID-19. While we understand, we still are saddened by the news. Jackson Ward’s 2nd Street Festival celebrates the vibrant culture of the historic neighborhood and harkens back to a time when the community was known as “the Harlem of the South.” This would have been the festival’s 31st year. The Richmond Folk Festival only has been here for 15 years, but in that time it has become Richmond’s favorite annual music event and the Mid-Atlantic’s largest street festival. Last year, more than 220,000 people attended the three-day celebration. In a statement released earlier this week, organizers said: “We have not reached this decision easily. We know that especially in these times of community isolation it’s important to come together and celebrate our shared culture and experiences, whether they are the rich traditions of the historic Jackson Ward community, or cultures from around the nation and the world presented on our downtown riverfront. However, we do not believe it is responsible or in the best interest of our community to bring together tens, and even hundreds, of thousands of individuals in very close proximity, with no ability to control attendee numbers, distancing or to sufficiently enforce precautions.” We appreciate the concerns for our safety and look forward to 2021’s events.
Street festivals aren’t the only arts venue negatively impacted by this dreadful pandemic. COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on much of the art world. Museums, theaters, galleries and countless other venues have been forced to close their doors, cancel planned exhibits and send employees home. The announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam and Alex Nyerges, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) director and CEO, of a special program that will provide 40 visual artists a $5,000 grant was received with relief and thankfulness by many struggling to survive in these financially perilous times. The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program will be funded by the VMFA’s Artist Fellowship Endowment, which was created in 1941 through the generosity of the late John Lee Pratt. As noted in the RTD, applicants must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years of age or older and derive a significant part of their income from their artwork. Applications must be received online by July 10. Recipients will be notified on July 24. Complete eligibility requirements and the application can be found at: www.VMFA.museum. We congratulate the VMFA for this generous program and wish all applicants the best of luck.
We were heartened by Monday’s news that the grounds surrounding the state Capitol were reopened to the public. The state closed Capitol Square on May 30 after protests over the death of George Floyd grew out of hand. During the second night of demonstrations, two Capitol Police officers were injured and several state buildings were vandalized. The Virginia Department of General Services now has reopened two gates to the square — one near the Bell Tower at North Ninth and Franklin streets and the other at the entrance to the Patrick Henry Building. A General Services spokeswoman says they are monitoring the area and now believe it is safe to reopen. We hope it remains so. The area long has provided a lovely spot to walk or relax during lunch breaks for downtown workers and residents. As employees return to their jobs during this stressful time, they will need this space for quiet reflection.
Apparently, no one told this alligator snapping turtle about the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. The 65-pound (29-kilogram) reptile, dubbed Lord Fairfax, was found in a residential area of Fairfax County. The turtle apparently had a habit of crossing a local road in the neighborhood and freaking residents out. Alligator snapping turtles are the largest species of freshwater turtles and can grow up to 200 pounds. Lord Fairfax is just a juvenile. According to WAVY News 10, animal control officers handed the reptile over to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Realizing that the climate in Northern Virginia is too cold for the creature, the fisheries experts sent him to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. There he has been assigned a new home and a new identity. “Yidaro”as he now is called will live out his days at the zoo. Let’s hope he stays put. And shame on whoever callously released the poor thing in such an inhospitable environment.
