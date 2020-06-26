Helen Adams Keller was born on this date in 1880. The American author and educator from Alabama became the first blind and deaf person to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree. Keller lost her hearing and eyesight at the age of 19 months following a severe illness. She lived in what she later described as a “dense fog” until the arrival of her teacher Anne Sullivan, who taught her how to communicate. Keller’s autobiography, “The Story of My Life,” detailed her difficult journey and the role Sullivan played in educating her. Keller’s many extraordinary achievements proved to the world how much persons with disabilities have to offer. Keller died June 1, 1968, but throughout her life, she remained upbeat and positive. So extraordinary was her work, she was invited to the White House many times. She met with every president from Grover Cleveland to Lyndon Johnson. If you are looking for an uplifting movie to watch while quarantining this weekend, we heartily recommend “The Miracle Worker,” starring Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke and based on Keller’s autobiography.
Seventy years ago, on June 27, 1950, America entered the Korean War. Two days after North Korea invaded South Korea, President Harry S. Truman announced he was sending American military forces to help defend the South. Truman’s goal for what he called his Containment Policy was to prevent the further spread of communism. It was the first armed conflict between the free world and communist forces. For two years, both sides fought around the 38th Parallel in what became a complete stalemate. In that time, more than 1 million South Korean civilians and 37,000 Americans were killed. The U.S. withdrew from the Korean War in 1953 after a ceasefire agreement ended the fighting. But the war technically never ended. Nearly 70 years later, the ceasefire is still in place. This year’s anniversary marks a concerning deterioration in relations between the two nations. We send our respects and thanks to all who fought in the war and our prayers to the families who suffered so terribly.
This July 4, don’t be surprised if your own neighborhood sounds like a war zone. With hundreds of localities canceling community celebrations and fireworks displays because of COVID-19 fears or concerns over unruly protests, retail fireworks companies say they have seen a big uptick in firecracker sales to individual buyers. Everything from $2 boxes of sparklers to $500 pyrotechnic power packs are selling briskly. Joe Van, managing partner of Florida-based Sky King Fireworks, which has locations in Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania, recently told NBC News: “People are starved for entertainment. There’s no concerts, no theme parks, no casinos.” As a result, says Van, lots of people are coming up with their own entertainment plans. Although at least 30 states have some type of a ban on fireworks, firecrackers and roman candles, those restrictions apparently aren’t stopping people from planning their own pyrotechnic displays. We suggest having some earplugs handy.
How well do you know your military history? If you fancy yourself an expert on the subject, the Virginia War Memorial has planned an online event to test your knowledge. On July 7, from 7 to 8 p.m., Clay Mountcastle, director of the war memorial, will be hosting an online Military Trivia Night. The questions will be a grab-bag of military history and are suitable for all ages. History lovers will undoubtedly hold a tactical advantage. The event is free and open to all. You can compete as an individual or as a team. But please note that registration is required: https://bit.ly/VWMtrivia
Most of us have had letters delivered late by the post office — but 16 years late? That happened to Tom Ramsden of Beloit, Wisc., earlier this month when he received a postcard his parents had mailed in 2004. The missive, bearing an image of Mount Rushmore, arrived with a note attached explaining it had been found in Green Bay on June 11. That is remarkable, but not quite as much so as the Indiana woman who received a letter in May sent from her brother when he was serving in Vietnam in 1968. We sure hope whoever her postman was never went into comedy — his delivery was awful.
Walt Disney (1901-1966) was known for his down-to-earth quips. The American cartoon and motion-picture producer and creator of Mickey Mouse loved to make people smile. He once remarked that “laughter is America’s most important export.” If that is true, then given the ornery and sullen mood afflicting the nation today, it’s no wonder we have such a huge trade deficit. We should all try to lighten up.
— Robin Beres
