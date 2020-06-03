Since the unjustified killing of George Floyd on May 25, the nation has witnessed historic, tumultuous protests. There have been hundreds — from peaceful demonstrations to violent riots — in cities across the country. We hope these protests signal the birth pains of a reborn, stronger America, one where there will be true justice for all.
Given the significance of events happening this day, June 4, both here and in Hong Kong, it is fitting to take a moment to remember another protest that happened 31 years ago today — the Tiananmen Square massacre.
That struggle by Chinese citizens for freedom and justice from a far more oppressive government had a tragic outcome. In May 1989, more than 1 million Chinese, mostly young students, descended on the large square in central Beijing to call for a more democratic government and the resignation of repressive Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership.
For almost three weeks, the demonstrations continued as people peacefully marched, chanted and demanded reform. But on June 4, the CCP had enough and decided to end the movement. Early that morning, military troops and security police descended upon Tiananmen Square, firing real bullets randomly into crowds of people.
Carnage ensued as some students sought to flee the square. Others bravely stood up to the soldiers and fought back valiantly. They overturned military vehicles, threw rocks and other projectiles at the troops, and tried to stand their ground. Thousands of the young dissenters stood in long rows, locked arm in arm in defiance of the advancing goons. Reports say they were mowed down by rifle fire.
The British ambassador to China, Sir Alan Donald, sent a classified cable to London describing the butchery. He estimated that at least 10,000 had been slaughtered. At the time, the Chinese Communist Party claimed that only between 450 to 500 protesters had been killed. But Donald’s numbers closely align with what U.S. government sources reported. So do the 10,454 deaths later confirmed by a Chinese military source.
The image of tanks rolling through the plaza and a solitary man confronting them is one of the most recognized photographs in the world. No one knows what happened to the brave “Tank Man,” but his fearlessness in the face of brute force underscored the sadly outmatched determination of a people’s stand against totalitarianism.
By the end of the day on June 4, Beijing and the rest of China were far different places. Gone were any hopes of free speech, a free press or democratic reforms. The CCP’s iron-fisted rule was absolute. In the years since, Beijing has worked hard to remove all traces of the slaughter.
Most Chinese citizens younger than 25 have no idea of what happened at Tiananmen Square.
But the people of Hong Kong know well what happened. They remember and they shudder at the thought that they too could soon be under complete rule by the CCP. More and more they see Beijing steadily chipping away at their rights and freedoms — including last month’s announcement that China was imposing new national security legislation upon the city. And so, every June 4 for the past 30 years, the people of Hong Kong have gathered in a Hong Kong park to honor the memory of those peaceful protesters killed.
But the vigil won’t happen this year. Hong Kong police have cancelled it, ostensibly citing fears of a resurgence of the coronavirus. No one believes that. They fear the event is permanently canceled as the CCP tightens the vise.
Could such a thing happen here? No, but Virginians and others have every right to be concerned about federal government overreach. Given the proximity of the date to the anniversary of Tiananmen Square, it is little wonder that President Donald Trump’s Monday declaration that he would order military forces to American cities was met with shock by so many. His timing was terrible.
Peaceful protests are a First Amendment right. Speaking out against oppression is something all Americans should do when we see injustice being done. But also realize that our democracy will only continue to work if every American observes the rule of law.
It is especially important that those in positions of leadership and authority set the example of the right way to change bad laws rather than flout and ignore the ones they might not agree with.
For instance, we were glad that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney observed Tuesday night’s 8 p.m. curfew, leaving the protest early at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax vowed to disobey the curfew. Justice cannot be served without respect for the rule of law.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.