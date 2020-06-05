Seventy-six years ago today began the largest one-day amphibious invasion in human history. On D-Day — June 6, 1944 — more than 160,000 Allied troops began landing on a 50-mile stretch of Normandy’s coastline. By the end of the day, more than 9,000 American, British, Canadian and free French soldiers would be dead. Across the United States, church bells pealed in support of the great battle that was underway. Many Americans spent the day deep in prayer while others sat glued to their radios for the latest news. As reports of heavy casualties began to be broadcast, the small Virginia town of Bedford stood resolute and grim. Of the 28 men from Bedford involved in the invasion, 22 were killed. It was the greatest one-day sacrifice any American town had given to the war effort. Despite the bloodshed, by nightfall Allied power prevailed. Over the following days and weeks, millions more troops arrived. Because of the valiant efforts of so many, by Aug. 24, Paris was liberated and by the end of August, the last German unit fled across the River Seine. Although it would be nearly a year before Germany’s surrender, the invasion of Normandy assured an Allied victory. Observances held today in France, Bedford and numerous other locations will be muted this year because of the coronavirus, but the gratitude we hold for those men should never be lessened. While most of us can never fully comprehend what those troops endured, we must continue to cherish the liberty, justice and freedom that they fought so hard to ensure.
Amid news reports and photos of thousands of Americans marching and protesting for equality and justice, it might be easy to forget we are still observing COVID-19 restrictions. But things are slowly reopening. Virginians are ecstatic to see restaurants welcoming back diners. One customer was so happy to be able to enjoy a meal at the Founding Farmers eatery in Reston, he left a $1,000 tip for the servers. According to Restonnow.com, the grand tip was left on a $213.59 bill. “Congrats on re-opening. We have missed you,” the customer wrote. “Please share with re-opening day team.” It was a wonderful surprise for servers too long out of work. The restaurant’s co-owner, Dan Simons, wrote on social media that he was moved to tears. We, too, are touched by such generosity.
On May 31, Irene Triplett, the last person to receive a pension from the U.S. Civil War, died. She was 90 years old. According to The Wall Street Journal, Triplett’s father, Mose Triplett, was a Confederate soldier who defected to the North and joined the Union army in 1863. His service earned him a lifelong monthly pension of $73.13, which his daughter continued to receive until her death on Sunday from complications following surgery after a fall. Ms. Triplett was the product of a late-in-life marriage between Mr. Triplett, 83, and Elida Hall, 34, in 1924. Irene Triplett was born in 1930. Both Irene and Elida were mentally disabled, which qualified the daughter for lifelong support as the “helpless adult child of a veteran.” It is remarkable that more than 155 years after the Civil War ended, the U.S. government was still paying a pension to a child of that violent clash. It drives home the ongoing costs of war that continue long after a conflict’s end.
On June 1, Massachusetts made history as the first state to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products — including menthol and mint cigarettes. The landmark move is being lauded by anti-tobacco advocates as a victory for public health and for children. The new law prohibits the sale of the flavored products at retailers such as convenience stores and gas stations across the commonwealth. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill in November, noting as he did so that: “The bill we signed today goes a long way toward restricting access to the most addictive kinds of nicotine and vaping products.” While the Bay State may have been the first to take such measures, we’re confident others will follow suit shortly.
The photos that we feature each Saturday are entries from Scenic Virginia’s annual Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. Scenic Virginia is kicking off its 2020 Contest on Monday, and it will run through Friday, July 31. For more information or to enter a photo, visit: www.scenicvirginia.org
