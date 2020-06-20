On Tuesday, voters will cast their ballots in congressional primaries across the state. Not everyone actually will go to the polls, however. Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, many voters are taking advantage of the state’s push to send in an absentee ballot.
The primary will mark Virginia’s second experience with voting during the public health crisis. In May’s municipal elections, almost a whopping half of voters opted for absentee ballots. And thousands more dropped off their ballots through curbside setups. That trend is continuing for the Tuesday’s elections, judging by the heavy volume of absentee ballots requested.
The highly contagious coronavirus has upended so many aspects of our life and poses a unique challenge to perhaps the most fundamentally American activity: voting.
Virginia, and the United States, must ensure that voting continues unimpeded, fairly and safely in this all-important election year. Americans shouldn’t have to choose between voting or their health, and options must exist for voters to securely cast ballots either in person or absentee. Communication is key.
“The main solutions are simple measures that both parties should be able to embrace: Get as many Americans to vote by mail as possible, then ensure that physical polling places for those who still need them adhere to social distancing and are as safe as possible,” Nathaniel Persily, the James B. McClatchy Professor of Law at Stanford Law School and co-director of the Stanford-MIT Project on a Healthy Election, recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal.
During last month’s city and town elections, we observed strict cleaning protocols at precincts. Election workers were clad in protective gear-clad, wearing masks, gloves, gowns and face-covering shields. Hand sanitizer and wipes were available inside, and polling booths constantly were cleaned. Voters kept pens after using them. Candidates, voters and poll workers alike adhered to social distancing.
Other states this spring have experienced election challenges caused by dealing with the pandemic.
Earlier this month in Georgia, social-distancing requirements, precinct closures and poll workers pulling out at the last minute because of health concerns contributed to hourslong lines in some precincts, especially in densely populated areas with many voters, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.
Fortunately, Virginia will become a “no excuse” voting state on July 1, when it drops the restrictive law that requires people to cite one of about 20 reasons why they wish to vote absentee. For now, voters have been encouraged to mark “2A, my disability or illness” on their ballot application because of the coronavirus.
Why you choose to vote absentee is no one’s business and it is an invasion of privacy. Just as you don’t ask people for whom they’re voting, the state has no right to ask why you’ve chosen that method of casting your ballot.
And besides, voting absentee is not new. It dates to the Civil War, when both Union and Confederate soldiers could cast ballots from their battlefield units and have them counted in their home elections.
Polling places symbolize our American democracy, bringing together the community to take part in that all-important act of voting. They must be made safe during these uncertain times. But voters also need to understand how to navigate Virginia’s absentee ballot rules, and what the deadlines and processes are.
This carries a price tag, but ensuring the safety of voters is worth it. As Persily of the Stanford-MIT Project on a Healthy Election wrote, “The pandemic has imposed massive unexpected costs on election jurisdictions. Congress must provide adequate funding to allow jurisdictions to meet those needs, and it shouldn’t skimp.”
Congress appropriated $400 million for election-related aid to states for this year’s federal election cycle in the federal CARES Act. We hope that’s enough.
Virginia received $9 million, which can be used for “the protection of the health and safety of poll workers, staff and voters during the federal election as well as those resulting from anticipated increased demand for absentee ballots … equipment and temporary staff,” according to the state Department of Elections. Local voter registration offices can use the money for voter outreach, including such costs as printing ballots and postage.
Elections officials face critical work in the months ahead. Our advise is don’t worry about over-communicating. Make sure voters understand what their choices are. Send mailings, post frequently on social media, and spread the message wide and far and again and again. It’s about ensuring faith in our elections.
— Pamela Stallsmith
First of all ..... one thing you can take to the bank .... voting will be based on “who you hate the most”, and in order for the left to win, mail in ballots is the only sure way.
Secondly .... poor old Martin Luther King, Jr. is insulted once again …….
He will turn over in his grave when he finds out that Biden has crushed his “Dream” by picking his VP based on the color of "her" skin, not on the content of her character.
Lastly ...... life is so much more transparent than it was back in the days of dinosaurs and the Confederacy. Period.
Good luck at getting a fair election in November... Trump and the Republicans are VERY BUSY trying to create CHAOS around the way we vote... They are LYING their a**es off about mail in voting... They are closing polling places in Democratic areas to force people to drive, walk or bum rides up to 20 miles to vote... They are removing voting machines in some precincts that insure hour's long lines... Bottom line: Democracy is the the Enemy of the Republican State... In other words?? Nothing new here with Trump Nation... They are SUPREME and EVIL CHEATERS... They will stop at NOTHING to hold power for their FASCIST MINORITY... THE END... ~~~ Bob
Comparing current circumstances to military personnel (or people working or attending school outside their home state) unable to vote under normal protocols / circumstances is disingenuous at best. And blue precincts have enough trouble tabulating results in a timely fashion under the best of circumstances... what will happen when thousands of votes inundate polling center personnel who must use completely new guidelines to deal with an unprecedented volume of potentially flawed / fraudulent ballots. This is CA's rampant ballot-harvesting writ large.
There is no good reason not to vote at precincts while observing proper health procedures - particularly in light of the carte blanche that citizens have to congregate / assemble and foam at the mouth in the streets while exercising their 1st amendment rights.
Bottom line - making it easier to fudge results is not a viable reason to reinvent the wheel and compromise the integrity of the election process... unless, of course, you're a subversive - and that's your ultimate goal.
"Bottom line - making it easier to fudge results is not a viable reason to reinvent the wheel and compromise the integrity of the election process... unless, of course, you're a subversive - and that's your ultimate goal."
Like in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, Eaton?
“There is no good reason not to vote at precincts while observing proper health procedures”
I’ve got two good reasons.
1, Infection
2. Death
“Proper Health procedures” reduce risk... they are not a guarantee against it.
Bottom line - making it easier for ALL citizens to participate in elections is the biggest fear that republicans have.... elected representatives that reflect the desires of MOST Americans.
“Trump slams mail-in voting, says it 'doesn't work out well for Republicans'?”
#DontDrinkBleach
