At times, it seems we’re living through a bad science fiction movie. The science fiction theme is one we’re all familiar with, so it becomes a natural template for how to view the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, although not necessarily the most uplifting one.
Perhaps we should take our cues from “The Lord of the Rings.” J.R.R. Tolkien’s masterwork trilogy told about how the unassuming hobbit Frodo must carry a magic ring — not just any ring but the powerful One Ring to rule them all — into the depths of Sauron’s fortress in Mordor to destroy it in the fiery Cracks of Doom. We’re not in the fantasy land of Middle-Earth, but some of Tolkien’s lessons seem quite applicable to our current situation:
We’re both required to make sacrifices to prevent something we can’t see. That’s the essential challenge here: Most of us aren’t sick and don’t know anyone who is, which makes it hard for some people to take all the warnings and advisories seriously. Same as with “The Lord of the Rings.” Most of the inhabitants of Middle-Earth faced no immediate threat, although there were rumblings of orc raids in distant lands to the east. Even for those who knew the story of The One Ring, its power still seemed fantastical. Was it really that big of a threat?
Even if it was, weren’t there other options? The Council of Elrond — the meeting led by one of the great elves of the day — pondered less drastic solutions. Perhaps the ring could be hidden with Tom Bombadil, the strange and incorruptible man who lived deep in the Old Forest? Perhaps the ring could be given to the High Elves of Valinor, who could surely protect it?
Instead, the council decided on the most dramatic course of action which, if it worked, would destroy the ring: Frodo must take it Mordor. That seems akin to the orders we’re seeing from governors to shut down almost everything in hopes that limiting human contact will break the spread of the virus. It’s drastic, but designed to break the chain of transmission. The elves, dwarves, hobbits, men and one wizard gathered at the Council of Elrond took an unseen potential threat seriously; we should, too.
We’re going to have to resist temptation. That’s something we hear in church — when church was in session anyway — but it applies to the religious and nonreligious alike. It’s tempting to go out and do things. We need to focus on the larger cause here — all of us. Think of Boromir, the heir to the Steward of Gondor. He was tempted by The One Ring and tried to seize it because he put his own interests above those of everyone else. Don’t be like Boromir.
We’re going to have to cooperate with people we might not like very much. This is true for both politicians and ordinary people. The characters gathered at the Council of Elrond included some who were longtime rivals — dwarves and elves never did care much for one another. It’s natural for politicians to have different ideas about what to do. We don’t need to shut down democracy. But they should still set the gamesmanship aside and focus on the policy debates.
International cooperation is required to deal with an international threat. Elrond, in his mountain fastness of Rivendell, recognized that a “Rivendell First” approach would not work. He knew he could hold out for awhile but not forever. Instead Elrond assembled representatives of all the races of Middle-Earth — well, other than the orcs who were in league with Sauron — to come up with a plan. All of President Donald Trump’s natural instincts work against international cooperation. Those also are exactly the wrong instincts in this situation.
Let’s recognize the limits of government. “The Lord of the Rings” is hazy on many aspects of governance but this much is clear: There was no single authority. Elrond could organize a council but he couldn’t command anyone but his own elves; the characters who formed the Fellowship of the Ring to destroy the ring did so willingly. The application here: We don’t need to wait for the government to tell us what to do. We can all proactively take precautions and limit social interactions until the danger has passed. We’re all on the same quest.
This will not be pleasant, but the alternative is less so. Frodo lamented: “I wish the Ring had never come to me. I wish none of this had happened.” The wizard Gandalf lamented with him: “So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” Gandalf was right then; he still is now.
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Great Letter,
I've read the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings every year or so for decades and love the story. At it's core it shows how to do the right thing even when that thing is unpopular or easy. On the other hand Trump and the Republicans never do the right thing. Trump is the "I take no responsibility" president who blames everyone for his failures and the Republicans march along behind him. Thankfully we get to fix this in November
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.