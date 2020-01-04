When the 2020 General Assembly convenes on Wednesday to conduct the people’s business, it should remember, as one longtime lawmaker used to say, “who brung ’em to the dance.” In this case, it’s the citizens of Virginia. They deserve full transparency regarding the actions of the delegates and senators they elected to represent them.
The public can watch committee meetings and the daily floor proceedings of the House of Delegates and state Senate on a livestream, which we appreciate. But more can be done to promote open government.
Since 2015, transparency has increased at the oldest legislative body in the Western Hemisphere. When the aptly named watchdog group Transparency Virginia formed that year, it found a state legislature that held meetings with little or no notice. Bills were not being heard in committee, or they were defeated without a recorded vote.
Some improvements were made to promote open government. The House of Delegates enacted a rule requiring that all bills get a recorded vote in committee. The practice of holding committee meetings at members’ desks on the floor ended.
In a Dec. 10 letter to the incoming House and Senate leadership, Transparency Virginia — consisting of advocacy and nonprofit groups — called for lawmakers to expand upon the recent gains. These include posting substitute legislation more quickly on the assembly’s website and having the Senate adopt the same meeting notice system used in the House. One we strongly favor is expanding livestreaming to subcommittees, where much of the parsing of bills and passionate debate takes place.
As Patrick Wilson of the RTD reported last week, citing Transparency Virginia’s 2019 annual report, despite a rule requiring recorded votes in committee, close to 34% of bills defeated in committee still died without a recorded vote. That’s a dramatic improvement from 2016, when nearly 95% of bills that faltered in House committees didn’t receive a recorded vote, the report found.
The letter also encourages improving how committees are run, “making sure legislators turn on their microphones, holding meetings in rooms large enough to accommodate the public, and being as consistent as possible when taking public comment on bills.”
We urge the new House and Senate leadership to embrace these proposals and continue on the path to a more open government. This session promises to be one of the most contentious in recent history as lawmakers debate such sweeping issues as the budget, school funding and guns. Any step toward making government more accessible to the public promotes an engaged, informed citizenry. Let the sunshine in.
— Pamela Stallsmith
