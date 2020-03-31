2020 Census

Earlier this month, a sign at a middle school in Orlando, Fla., reminded residents that April 1 is census day. The coronavirus has adjusted some efforts to encourage people to participate, but options include filing online, by mail and by phone.

Three weeks ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a March 11 media briefing. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

At that time, the fight was just beginning. Statistics suggested the virus would spread across the world. There were more than 118,000 cases across 114 countries, resulting in 4,291 deaths. As of Tuesday morning, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center counted 803,313 confirmed global cases and 39,014 deaths.

Data matters. It informs planning and preparation for all sorts of situations, including serious public health circumstances like the one our world is currently facing. The U.S. census is the most critical measure of our country’s population, and while uncertainty looms over the effects of COVID-19, our job as Virginians stands: Let’s come together and complete our forms.

April 1, 2020, is one of the most important days in the census calendar. It is the reference day for the decennial survey. As the Census Bureau explains, it is a “simple questionnaire about yourself and everyone who is or will be living with you” on this day.

An address and the people within a household tell a lot. Before completing your form, walk through the purpose of each question at: https://2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html

For example, the census asks if your home is owned or rented. Homeownership is an indicator of economic health, as well as a guide for localities to plan services, such as schools and hospitals.

The census also collects basic demographic information — the age, race and sex — of the members in your household. Your answers guide funding for federal programs that might be critical to specific groups, such as the elderly and young children. They also help law enforcement officials monitor community compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

No set of survey questions leads to pristine preparation. But good data can go a long way in informing key decisions. Ten minutes of your time today will help determine the next 10 years. For detailed guidance on how to complete the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail, visit: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html

— Chris Gentilviso

