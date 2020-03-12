Southern Living magazine’s annual “The South’s Best” list confirms what we already know: Virginia offers some of the best spots to live, visit and just enjoy in the South. The fourth annual South’s Best Awards, which highlight “readers’ favorite Southern destinations and experiences,” gave top marks to hotels, attractions, neighborhoods, stores and cities across the commonwealth.
Richmond fared well in the survey, placing ninth in the best cities category (Charleston, S.C., came in No. 1). “There’s plenty to love about this one-time Capital of the South that goes far beyond its four centuries of history. Today, Richmond’s reputation for cool is often what attracts visitors to the area. Expect to find trendy boutique hotels, gorgeous nature trails, casual oyster joints, and an impressive roster of more than 30 craft breweries.”
Consider these other rankings: Alewife captured the No. 1 spot as best new restaurant. Quirk Hotel ranked No. 5 as best new hotel. The Jefferson Hotel placed No. 3 as best historic hotel. The Fan District placed No. 2 in the best neighborhoods category.
Statewide, Virginia captured three of the top 10 spots for best scenic drive: Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina and Virginia, No. 1; Skyline Drive, No. 2; and Virginia Wine Trails, No. 10. Other rankings include: Staunton, No. 8, best mountain town; Charlottesville, No. 2, best college town; and Williamsburg, No. 1, and Fredericksburg, No. 5, best small town.
We believe these rankings apply nationally. As the world confronts the coronavirus and its uncertainties, one thing remains certain: Virginia is a beautiful place to live.
— Pamela Stallsmith
