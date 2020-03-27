Millions of parents are now figuring out the challenges of homeschooling. We wish them all great success. Of course, many children will thrive in the new environment, but weaker learners might have issues. Some students might have difficulty focusing in the more relaxed atmosphere of home. And it’s going to be a big adjustment for parents as well, as they begin to understand just how much work is involved in academic instruction. A meme making the rounds on Facebook raised a very likely possibility: As they begin homeschooling their little darlings, thousands of parents might soon have to admit that it isn’t the teacher who’s been the problem.
******
While most of us are trying to stop COVID-19, others seem intent on spreading it. On Monday, Cody Lee Pfister, 26, was arrested and charged with making terrorist threats earlier this month in Warrenton, Mo. The miscreant was apprehended for posting videos to social media of himself licking items for sale in a Walmart. On the video, Pfister asks, “Who’s scared of coronavirus?” before swiping his tongue across several deodorant products on a store shelf. He apparently pulled this stunt as part of an ongoing “coronavirus challenge” where teenagers post to social media recordings of themselves licking doorknobs and public toilet seats. While utterly irresponsible, teenagers behaving stupidly is one thing. Pfister is a grown man. A criminal complaint against him charges that he “knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed.” If convicted, we hope they throw the book at him.
******
Pfister aside, the rest of the millennial generation wants everyone to know they aren’t the problem. Tweets like this recent one from Rep. Pete King, R-N.Y., chastising the generation for misbehavior are off-base: “Time for millennials on spring break to mature. Stop abounding coastlines and also bars and also dispersing Coronavirus Forget your narcissism. Show some obligation like previous generations made America best country in the world.” The millennial generation, according to the Pew Research Center, is now between 24 and 39 years old. Stands to reason they aren’t the ones partying at the beach — they’re too busy homeschooling their kids.
******
We learned on Wednesday that the Summer Olympics are being rescheduled to 2021. According to an Associated Press news story, this is the first time the games have been postponed and the first time they will be held in an odd-numbered year, but they have been canceled before. In 1916, 1940 and 1944, the Olympics were not held because of world wars. The terrible fighting in those years indiscriminately killed millions of innocents. In a way, the decision to reschedule the 2020 games was also taken because of a world at war. This time, however, nations are united in fighting an unseen enemy that sickens and kills indiscriminately. We know there are many disappointed athletes who have trained most of their lives for this, but most understand the decision. Let the games begin — next year.
******
Speaking of sports, today would have been the 21st Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K. While not quite as internationally famous as the Olympics, the event has been named one of the best races in the United States by USA Today. With 25,000 runners, joggers and walkers, lots of live music and an awesome post-race party, Richmond’s biggest block party is beloved by athletes and spectators alike. The 10K has been postponed until Sept. 26. We’ll see you all there.
***
French marathoner Elisha Nochomovitz didn’t let sheltering at home stop him from running. The distance runner refused to be fazed by a canceled event he had trained for. Instead, the stalwart sportsman ran 42.2 kilometers on a 7-meter wide balcony (that’s about 23 feet.) It took him 6 hours and 48 minutes to run the roughly 26 miles. Nochomovitz dedicated his run to medical practitioners who are serving others during this pandemic. The marathoner hopes his run will challenge others around the world to do the same and help create positive energy. So, who’s ready to get off the couch and start jogging?
******
Not everyone. Apparently, a lot of us would rather sit on the couch with a drink. According to an RTD news story, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority reports sales at Richmond-area state liquor stores were up 64% last week and 59% statewide. That’s an $11.1 million increase for the state. We suspect the increased volume of in-store sales has more to do with the shutdown of bars and taverns than the possibility that thousands of Virginians have suddenly become alcoholics. Many social drinkers are now enjoying at-home cocktail hours that were formerly spent with friends and co-workers at local pubs. Others might even be parents relaxing after a day of homeschooling. Enjoy — but please do so responsibly.
— Robin Beres
