The American Red Cross has a “severe blood shortage” as more than 4,000 blood drives are canceled. The resulting loss of more than 100,000 blood donations impacts hundreds of thousands of Americans — surgical patients, cancer patients, trauma victims and many others whose lives might depend upon blood transfusions. According to Red Cross officials, the organization is distributing blood donations faster than it is receiving them. People are staying away because of COVID-19 concerns, but the Red Cross says it is safe to donate. Every precaution is taken to ensure the process is safe for the donor. And it’s important to note that there is no history of respiratory illnesses being transmitted through the blood. If you are a healthy adult, please go to https://www.redcross.org/ to schedule an appointment soon.
***
When a crisis erupts in a foreign land, the first question asked is, “Where’s the nearest aircraft carrier?” But today, these mighty warships have no role in the fight against the ruthless coronavirus. There are, however, two vessels in the U.S. Navy’s vast arsenal that are being called upon to come to their country’s aid. The two ships, the USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, are hospital ships. Both are painted a brilliant white with bold red crosses on the sides and their primary mission is to provide emergency on site care for wounded American troops during combat operations. Their secondary mission is to provide medical services in support of relief and humanitarian missions around the globe. Usually when these ships deploy, they are sent to impoverished nations in faraway lands. But President Donald Trump has ordered the two hospital ships to American cities to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts. The Comfort will sail to New York City and the Mercy will be tasked with supporting efforts at a yet-to-be disclosed location on the West Coast. Both ships have a 1,000-bed capacity and will provide supplemental medical care should land-based facilities become overwhelmed. Both are expected to arrive at their destinations within the next few weeks.
***
COVID-19 is horrid, but like every dark cloud, there’s at least one silver lining. In Italy, a nationwide shelter-in-place order has resulted in empty canals, empty airspace and almost no tourism. But, while devastating to those who depend on tourism for a living, there have been some positive results from the shelter-in-place policies. According to the European Space Agency, Italy has seen a significant drop in air pollution since the nationwide lockdown went into effect. In Venice, residents are reporting sightings of swans, dolphins and schools of fish swimming in the now-clear canal waters since boat traffic has come to a standstill. One local’s social media post read: “Venice hasn’t seen clear canal water in a very long time. Dolphins showing up too. Nature just hit the reset button on us.” Maybe it’s time we all heed this reset.
***
OK, it’s really time to find a cure for COVID-19 now. Things have gotten so depressing that the Hallmark Channel is showing reruns of its Christmas movies to cheer people up. Operating under the theory that we all “need a little Christmas now,” the family-oriented channel is running a weekend-long holiday movie marathon that began on March 20 and runs through Sunday evening.
***
Occasionally, good deeds do get rewarded here on Earth. There’s a story on the North Carolina Education Lottery’s website about a retired fireman named Kenneth Crews who frequently gives a pal rides to work. Crews told the lottery folks that he usually refuses to take money for the ride, but on a recent rainy Sunday, his friend insisted he take $60, telling Crews, “Please, put it on a scratch-off, you might hit something today.” On his way home, Crews took that advice and purchased three $20 lottery tickets from a store in Shelby, N.C. While one of the tickets was worthless, another one had a $30 value and the third hit the jackpot — it was worth $4 million. Crews says he plans to build a retirement home and help some of his family members pay off their bills. It just goes to show that sometimes nice guys do finish first.
***
On Thursday, NASA and SpaceX announced a joint mission that will send two astronauts into space sometime in mid- to late-May from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will carry veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station. This will be the first time American astronauts have launched from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program was retired in 2011. NASA has partnered with both SpaceX and Boeing to develop launch vehicle that will reduce the cost of manned space flights to the space station. The plans were announced despite NASA requiring all but mission critical employees to work from home. We wish the space program and upcoming mission well — literally and figuratively.
— Robin Beres
