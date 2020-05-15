Is The Inn at Little Washington’s answer to social distancing cool or creepy? According to the Washingtonian magazine, the three-Michelin-star Virginia eatery has placed mannequins throughout the dining area to help guests enjoy the experience of a packed restaurant while observing the COVID-19-required 50% occupancy. The popular dining spot, located about a half-hour’s drive from Washington, hopes to reopen its doors to the public on May 29. The innovative idea was the brainchild of Patrick O’Connell, chef and proprietor. The figures will be wearing 1940-era theatrical costumes and be posed as if they are eating. Throughout the course of an evening, waiters will pour wine for the giant dolls and make small talk with them. It’s an interesting concept, and it could be quite entertaining. But we suggest that should staff members decide to name the lifelike giant dolls, they avoid the monikers Chuckie and Annabelle.
***
Speaking of entertainment, 34 years ago today Paramount Pictures released the heart-pounding blockbuster “Top Gun.” The action film, which stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skerritt, is the story of a young naval aviator training at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Mirarmar in California. Despite initial mixed reviews, the film quickly became a huge commercial success, grossing $356 million. Featuring plenty of action scenes, stunning aerial photography, good acting and a great soundtrack, the film also resulted in phenomenal recruiting numbers for the Navy. A long-awaited sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” is scheduled for release in December. We hope folks are able to safely be in theaters by then. From what we’ve seen of the film’s trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVRHG6z7sN8), only the big screen will do the movie justice.
***
Is taking walks around your neighborhood beginning to get a bit monotonous? As an article in The Wall Street Journal’s Life & Arts section notes, after that 50th or so stroll, things do tend to grow wearisome. The Journal suggests livening up the walk by having a scavenger hunt that respects social-distancing guidelines. Some of the suggested items on the hunt could include looking for Amazon boxes on front porches; looking for interesting people in themed face masks; and trying to wordlessly communicate through, say, a shrug or a wave, with a neighbor you’ve never really spoken with before to see if that individual responds. Other things to hunt for might include political yard signs, a passenger plane overhead or even cheery messages hanging in windows. With a little imagination, there probably are a lot of things you could add to the list. While not as exciting as going out to dinner with dummies or watching “Top Gun: Maverick,” it is something appropriately novel — just like this doggone virus.
***
Here’s a bit of good medical news to savor as you stay at home: If you are concerned about yourself or a loved one developing Alzheimer’s disease, new research indicates that eating lots of fruits and drinking tea and/or red wine could help protect your brain. According to a story on U.S. News & World Report’s website, the study found that people with the lowest amounts of fruit, red wine and tea in their diet were two to four times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related conditions. The study’s senior author, Paul Jacques, a senior scientist and director of nutritional epidemiology at Tufts University, says, “Diet matters. And the good news is you don’t have to make dramatic changes. Modest changes like going from not eating any berries to eating a cup or two a week can make a difference.” Researchers aren’t sure why these substances provide protection but suspect that flavonoids — substances naturally found in plant foods — are responsible for brain health benefits. As we wait for scientists to solve that mystery, we’ll raise a glass of pinot noir to their efforts.
***
And some not-so-good medical news: Anti-vaxxers on social media have more impact on the undecided than government health agencies and other experts. Investigators say despite being significantly outnumbered overall by vaccine supporters, anti-vaccine groups on Facebook outnumber supporters 3 to 1 on Facebook. For parents or individuals who might be unsure whether to get the required vaccinations, too often an internet search leads to anti-vaxxer webpages loaded with misinformation and distorted facts that could have very dangerous consequences for children, public safety and health. Think how our lives have been upended with COVID-19. Just imagine what things would be like should a far more contagious illness like mumps or smallpox once again rampantly spread through a community. It’s a frightening thought.
— Robin Beres
