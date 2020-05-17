On Tuesday, voters in some Virginia localities go to the polls to — err, scratch that. Many already have gone to the polls in the form of voting absentee. Even before Election Day, it’s clear we’ll have absentee voting at historic levels.
The attention thus far mostly has been on how to keep voters and poll workers safe during a pandemic, but that’s overshadowed another question: How do candidates campaign? When Gov. Ralph Northam was recently asked about this, he had something unusual to say for a politician: He didn’t have anything to say.
What we’ve seen candidates do so far is what a lot of ordinary people are doing to conduct business or keep up with friends and family — using Facebook Live and Zoom to hold virtual meetings. President Donald Trump really hasn’t faced the same problem. He hasn’t been able to hold the big rallies he likes but as president, he still commands the national stage. He’s hardly the first incumbent to run a “Rose Garden” strategy. Joe Biden, though, has had problems campaigning during the pandemic. He’s converted his basement into a television studio, but the setting doesn’t present the candidate in his best light. Biden does better when he’s out jawing with voters.
So just how should candidates proceed? Much like the governor, we don’t have any advice, either. We do, though, offer some historical context: For much of American history, candidates didn’t campaign — at least not like they do now.
You can credit (or blame) the modern campaign on William Jennings Bryan. Think of Bryan as the Trump of the left — and the 19th century. Like Trump, Bryan was quite polarizing.
And just as Trump has mastered Twitter as away to bypass the news media and speak directly to voters, Bryan did the same. As soon as he was nominated, Bryan electrified the political world by announcing he would break with tradition and embark on a cross-country train tour. Until then, candidates had simply stayed at home and let surrogates do the speaking. Bryan, though, was a man of the people. And he would speak directly to them.
From July 9 to Nov. 2, 1896, Bryan rode the rails from town to town, giving more than 700 speeches to what some claimed were more than 5 million people. No group was too small to speak to; he once addressed a group of young boys in Detroit.
When Bryan’s plan came across the wire, the top adviser to William McKinley, the Republican candidate, was terrified. Bryan was a silver-tongued orator and his unprecedented campaign clearly was going to dominate the news. McKinley had to respond in kind, the adviser insisted. McKinley thought otherwise. “I might just as well put up a trapeze on my front lawn and compete with some professional athlete as go out speaking against Bryan,” McKinley responded.
Instead, McKinley decided to do just the opposite of Bryan — he stayed put at home in Canton, Ohio. Other candidates had run “front porch” campaigns before, but McKinley perfected it. His campaign arranged trains of their own — bringing supporters from across the country, but mostly the Midwest, which was the battleground of the day.
Republicans then were the pro-immigration party, and the McKinley campaign arranged for delegations of one ethnic group after another to visit Canton. They would arrive at the train station and march, with bands playing, through the town. McKinley then would appear on his front porch and deliver a short speech catered to that particular group. He’d shake hands and invite the visitors to tour his home. They then were promptly ushered out the back door so that another group could take their place. Trains arrived in Canton all day long; some days 30,000 people trooped through McKinley’s house. The goal was for each group to go home and tell their local newspapers about what a fine man McKinley was — the equivalent of voters today sharing a selfie with their favorite candidate and talking it up on Facebook or Instagram.
It’s hard to find a bigger contrast in American history between the way two rival campaigns were conducted. McKinley, of course, won, although that might have had as much to do with where he stood on the issues than the fact that he stood on his porch and not a train. Still, it’s an instructive example of a candidate who never left his home and yet won election.
So, maybe we do have some advice for all those candidates today: Channel your inner William McKinley.
— Adapted from The Roanoke Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.