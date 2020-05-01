The Opinions pages lost two longtime contributors and friends last month. On April 22, Capt. Cornelius T. O’Neill, U.S. Navy (retired) passed away. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1935, “Connie” as he was known to many, served his country for 25 years in the Navy. The Vietnam veteran served on seven warships, including one vessel that took part in the Cuban Missile Crisis blockade. But it was after his retirement that Connie really got busy, immersing himself in several veterans’ organizations and committees. His post-Navy resume included American Legion State Legislative Committee Chairman and chairman of the Virginia State Board of Veterans’ Affairs. He was a gifted writer, and wrote numerous op-ed columns on his Navy experiences and at least 28 Letters to the Editor. He was named Correspondent of the Day eight times.
Calvin Tompkins Lucy Jr. left us on April 24 from complications of COVID-19. He was 93. A native of Richmond and graduate of John Marshall High School, he was studying at the V.P.I. Richmond Extension until he entered the U.S. Navy in January 1945. He served as an electronics technician until his discharge in August 1945. Returning home, he graduated from VPI in 1948 with a degree in electrical engineering. In 1949, he went to work for Dominion Energy (then known as Virginia Electric & Power Company) and stayed until his retirement 39 years later. Like Connie, he spent much of his retirement years volunteering his time and talents. Cal, as he was known to those closest to him, was a prolific contributor to Your 2 Cents, wrote at least 40 Letters to the Editor and was named Correspondent of the Day seven times.
These remarkable gentlemen were both frequent attendees at the RTD’s annual Correspondent of the Year recognition event. Each possessed a ready smile and a personality bigger than life. We shall miss these two old sailors dearly. To their families, we send our sympathies. To Connie and Cal, we wish fair winds and following seas.
***
As we adjust to the new COVID-19 ordered life and mourn the loss of too many victims, we read with hopeful interest of an Emory University medical school doctor who is leading trials on a drug called remdesivir. The doctor, Aneesh Mehta, says the drug provides a “glimmer of hope” for a treatment to the virus. Mehta warns that so far data is “very preliminary.” We certainly believe researchers and scientists should investigate everything that shows promise in fighting this microbe. Yet, from the other side of the Atlantic comes startling news that studies are being done on the potential role of a long-maligned stimulant in the fight against COVID-19. Nicotine’s potential role in providing immunity to the virus is undergoing testing in a Paris hospital after French researchers noticed the astonishing low number of smokers among the hospitalized in that country. Since the study’s announcement, the French government has had to ban online sales of nicotine products to prevent a run on them. Before anyone even thinks about buying a pack of smokes to protect themselves, we would like to point out that researchers also say smokers who do fall ill with COVID-19 seem to have significantly worse symptoms then nonsmokers. And we join the French government in noting that 75,000 French men and women die every year from smoking.
***
The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. marriage rate is at its lowest point since the federal government began collecting data in 1867. A report from the National Center for Health Statistics — a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — says that in 2018 (the most recent data available), the marriage rate dropped another 6%. Today, there are only 6.5 unions for every 1,000 people. Sally Curtin, a statistician and the lead author of the report, says the drop in numbers is happening even though millennials, the largest generation, are in their peak years for marriage. Marriage rates have dropped before. They did so during the Great Depression but bounced back remarkably after World War II — when there were 16.4 weddings for every 1,000 people. Today, of course, it is much more socially acceptable for couples to cohabitate without walking down the aisle. And fewer people are bothered about religious rules. But the idea put forth in the article that many Americans are living together rather than marrying because of financial considerations does not make sense. Especially since the majority of those foregoing the age-old ritual are middle-class wage earners without college degrees. As countless studies have confirmed, the Journal article notes that “marriage is correlated with positive health outcomes, longevity and economic security. A recent government report showed that age-adjusted death rates are lowest for those who were married when they died.” The article suggests once the pandemic subsides, there might be a burst of American weddings. We certainly hope so.
— Robin Beres
