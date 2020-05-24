Editor’s note: This editorial first appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Memorial Day, 1996. John Harold Moffitt died on October 4, 2008, but his story and his spirit remain as timeless as ever. With a few minor updates, we offer it to you again.
Today America remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice: the brave men and women who gave their lives so others might live in liberty. Though the day officially honors fallen warriors, it is a fitting occasion to honor the living as well — individuals such as Richmond’s John Moffitt, who spent 20 months during World War II as a German prisoner of war at the notorious prisoner-of-war camp, Stalag 17-B.
Moffitt endured 603 days of captivity, sustained by little more than the gentle but invincible spirit evident in the letters he wrote home to his family (and discovered after his parents’ deaths). Six days after being shot down and captured, Moffitt sent this reassuring missive:
September 15, 1943
Dear folks,
I am well and safe. I am a prisoner of war. I don’t have to do any work, and I have a good place to sleep and good food. I won’t be able to write very often. Inquire at the Red Cross to see what you can send me.
That “good place to sleep’’ was a bunk with a plywood bottom and a mattress of thin wood shavings — a 3’-by-6’ space where “I slept, ate, read, played cards, and everything else I could do,’’ Moffitt remembered. And the good food? “At breakfast we were given a wooden tub of artificial tea — not very good, but hot. Some of the men used it to shave with,’’ he recalled wryly. “At lunch the chow detail brought us the same wood tub full of soup. I suppose you could call it soup du jour. … There always were a few green worms about 1 1/2 inches long floating about. We always stirred it to release any other worms and to bring all the worms to the top.’’
And the hardships were more than physical.
December 25, 1943
Dear folks,
Christmas is about over. It is the second I have spent away from home, and I hope it will be the last. Of course, it is the first in prison. The barracks chief got a little tree from the Germans and we hung little pieces of tin and colored paper on it. We shaved white soap and strewed it around to look like snow. Some of us whittled toys of soap and put under it. It looks good. We had a midnight service last night in the church. We had a chocolate pudding for dinner today. Christmas wasn’t so good, but it could be a lot worse.
How many of today’s doughy, overindulged young — many of whom define catastrophe as a cracked cellphone screen or lost service — could confront austerity with such equanimity? Perhaps prisoners resisted complaining because they knew their letters were censored; but even their letters’ mundane accounts revealed the Americans’ indominatibility.
June 23, 1944
Dear Dad,
I’m writing this card on your birthday to let you know that I am thinking of you. I can’t send any of your birthday presents this year, but I’ll make up for it when I get home. I am feeling swell.
Those words define valor. And all over this wonderful country tonight, Americans, having feasted on hot dogs and hamburgers and brisket and barbecue, will lie down and drift into untroubled sleep, secure in the freedom such sacrifices have purchased.
There is no greater calling than the defense of liberty, no citizen nobler than one offering his life. Lamentably, fate takes a few of them up on the offer, and today we pay our respects. But it also honors the survivors’ forbearance, their losses from which others gained. The nation owes to both the living and the dead a debt it never can repay. The goodness of those who served so bravely is what makes America great — and free.
— Editorial Staff, May 27, 1996
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.