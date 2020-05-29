Wednesday’s long-anticipated launch of the SpaceX mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed just 17 minutes before takeoff. In yet another disappointing setback for 2020, looming thunderstorms forced NASA to halt the launch sequence of the historic Falcon 9 rocket ship. It would have been the first time in nearly a decade that an American spaceship carrying American astronauts would have taken off on American soil. NASA says it will try again on Saturday for a second launch. We hope it’s a go. A successful mission will herald a new era in U.S. space exploration. A weary America needs this trip to the stars.
We do have some good news to bring you. After a two-year hiatus, Necco Wafer candies are making a comeback. The New England Confectionary Company that made the sweet treats went bankrupt in 2018 and the wafers disappeared. But earlier this week, Kirk Vashaw, CEO and chairman of Spangler Candy, told TODAY Food that during an auction of the shuttered company’s assets, his company snapped up the beloved treat and the equipment used to make them. “We’ve always admired the brand and how it’s woven in with the fabric of our culture,” Vashaw said. “It’s neat to be eating a candy that was carried by Civil War soldiers, and taken on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions, and issued to GIs in World War II as a morale booster. It’s a piece of our history.” The candy should be on store shelves in a matter of days. We’re delighted to see the candy return. Our gingerbread houses haven’t had proper shingles since they disappeared.
A record number of Americans who love to travel, and are chafing under home confinement, are looking at RVs as an alternative vacation option. According to Bloomberg.com, floor traffic is up about 30% at RV dealerships like Mike Regan’s two salesfloors located just outside of Austin, Texas. Cooped-up folks, desperate to take vacations but worried that we might be due for a second wave of COVID-19 and concerned that businesses are reopening too soon, are settling on RV travel as the safest method to explore the country. “The minute the campgrounds opened on May 1 and the governor turned everyone loose, our business went through the roof,” said Regan. He worries he might not have enough campers and RVs to meet demand. Sounds like a fun way to travel and social distance at the same time — but we suggest to anyone exploring the idea that you be certain you like your travel partners. You’re going to be spending a lot of time with them.
May 30 is one of those dates in history when a lot of, well, history happened. From Joan of Arc’s demise at the stake to the Memorial Day Massacre in Chicago, it has a violent record. Two of the more significant events on this date are pandemic-related. The English Peasants’ Revolt, or the Great Rising, began today in 1381 across wide swaths of England. The uprising was spurred in large part because of the economic, social and political tensions caused by the Black Death in the 1340s. Those tensions, combined with crippling taxes and the brutal methods used to collect them, sparked violent confrontations that rapidly spread across the land. The uprising resulted in King Richard II agreeing to abolish serfdom. In 1539, Hernando de Soto’s expedition landed in Florida. Commissioned by the Spanish crown, de Soto arrived in the New World with 10 ships and 700 men, intent on conquering the land. But what is most notable about the conquest is not what de Soto took but rather what he brought with him — disease. Native Floridians had never been exposed to Europeans and had no immunity to any of the common Old World diseases. The deadliest germ to arrive was smallpox, which quickly spread throughout the indigenous populations. As many as 95% of the peoples de Soto encountered were eradicated by the illness.
Sunday, May 31, marks the one-year anniversary of the Virginia Beach shooting. DeWayne Craddock, a disgruntled city engineer, walked into the municipal office building where he worked and fatally shot 12 people and wounded four others. Craddock was shot dead by responding police officers. Fellow employees who knew him told authorities that he recently had started exhibiting alarming behavorial problems and gotten into scuffles with other workers. Despite several investigations into the mass shooting, Craddock’s motive remains unclear. The city of Virginia Beach had planned to hold a memorial ceremony for those who were lost and otherwise impacted by the incident; however, COVID-19 forced the event’s cancellation. The city will hold a virtual ceremony at www.loveforvb.com on Sunday at 4:06 p.m. — when the first call came in to 911 last year. We grieve with all who were affected by this terrible tragedy.
And finally, in closing, did you know May 30 also is National Mint Julep Day? The elegant and refreshing drink is a Southern classic that evokes images of Spanish moss, Thoroughbred horses, and genteel living. Made with mint, bourbon, sugar and water, it has been the traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby for the past century. Each year, Churchill Downs serves somewhere between 80,000 to 120,000 mint juleps. While the Derby was pushed back to September this year, there is no reason not to enjoy one of these Southern specialties today.
— Robin Beres
