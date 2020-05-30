The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), located at Fort Lee, is responsible for training thousands of military members. We recently asked CASCOM’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, how COVID-19 was impacting the command’s mission and operations.
CASCOM is described as “the Army’s sustainment think tank.” Can you elaborate on the functions of the command and its role in the military?
CASCOM is committed to developing the right equipment, the right people and the right capabilities to make the U.S. Army the best in the world. CASCOM is called the Army’s sustainment think tank because we do a lot of heavy intellectual lifting in all things sustainment. The best comparison with the commercial world would be supply chain operations. Sustainment includes human resources, finance and medical as well. CASCOM coordinates with units across the Department of Defense to develop comprehensive and integrated sustainment solutions for the Army across the board. We plan and coordinate sustainment solutions from the lowest level to national levels to ensure the Army can meet its sustainment responsibilities to fight and win battles.
Our biggest core task is training America’s finest young men and women to become Army logisticians. As one of the Army’s premier training centers, the Combined Arms Support Command trains, educates and develops more than 240,000 sustainment professionals that include active duty, National Guard and Army Reserve forces. CASCOM accomplishes this mission at Fort Lee and more than 78 other training locations across the world. As the Army’s lead for sustainment activities, we oversee the training and development of more than 42 military occupational specialties through the Ordnance, Transportation, Quartermaster Schools, the Army Logistics University and the Soldier Support Institute at Fort Jackson, S.C. If a soldier drives it, shoots it, communicates with it, eats and drinks water on the battlefield, CASCOM develops the capabilities to support it.
We have a great team of military and civilians dedicated to the training mission. We also provide sustainment-related initial military training for civilians. We are a people-based institution. Our soldiers and civilians are the centerpiece of the Army.
What are the challenges facing CASCOM and the military during this global public health crisis?
Our No. 1 goal under COVID-19 conditions is maintaining readiness and training capability while continuing to place the health and safety of soldiers, civilians and their families as our highest priority.
We have a large training mission at Fort Lee. Annually more than 35% of the Army’s individual training is conducted here. We are ensuring all personnel adhere to the guidance outlined by the leadership of Virginia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Defense Health Agency.
The Army always is prepared for changing situations. Due to COVID-19, we are adapting our training schedules to maintain readiness by moving to more online classes, using day and night shifts for training, and extending hours at dining halls to ensure soldiers keep social distances.
Additionally, as we remain ready for the nation, it is imperative to ensure that our soldiers, civilians, contractors and their families are kept informed and provided the facts to reduce rumors. We do this through normal face-to-face communications, social media platforms, organized livestreamed meetings and keeping open communications with community partners.
How has CASCOM been responding to the coronavirus pandemic? In Virginia and nationally?
Our goal is to keep CASCOM and Fort Lee open for business, while protecting our personnel and continuing to provide a ready force. To continue our mission, we conduct our activities on multiple fronts. Locally, we have modified training to ensure social distancing.
We reduced nonessential activities to stop the spread of the virus around Fort Lee and in communities near the installation. Like most organizations, we increased telework opportunities to personnel to keep our operations continuing. CASCOM has 35% of its workforce working via telework.
As the Army deployed around the country to support the fight against this pandemic, the Mortuary Affairs department on Fort Lee was called upon to help the nation. Units at Ft. Lee include the 54th and 111th Quartermaster companies. In addition to providing mortuary affairs expertise, another significant undertaking involved the establishment of a Life Support Area (LSA). CASCOM converted unoccupied barracks space into functional and clean living spaces for service members on Fort Lee who were unable to proceed to their follow-on assignments. All facilities are cleaned three times a day and social distancing strictly is enforced.
On April 20, the Army announced it would resume shipping recruits to basic training. Fort Lee’s website also shows that some training has resumed. Could you briefly explain how soldiers living in close-quarter barracks are being kept isolated and safe?
CASCOM and Fort Lee take the COVID-19 national emergency seriously because it directly correlates to Army readiness. It is imperative to keep initial entry training flowing to prepare and move warriors to their first assignment. Upon arrival at Fort Lee and outlying stations, soldiers go through a very deliberate reception and screening process.
Every soldier is medically screened for virus symptoms by a dedicated team wearing personal protective equipment. Soldiers adhere to social distance guidelines in everything we do here at Fort Lee.
Once screened and received, soldiers move to their assigned organizations under constant supervision by a drill sergeant. Living spaces are arranged to keep social distancing standards.
We have adjusted training schedules in classrooms, at mealtimes and during physical fitness sessions. We provide masks to protect the soldiers and people around them. Leadership supervision is in place to ensure these practices are maintained seven days a week. When soldiers are not training, courtesy patrols help monitor and remind personnel to maintain the CDC guidelines.
Military training and education might look different in a post-pandemic world. What innovations do you think will make a difference in the years ahead?
I believe COVID-19 has allowed us to better use technology for the future to train our soldiers and maintain our readiness. We will continue to exponentially improve. For example, just as a doctor learns to perform surgery without cutting into a human through virtual classroom technology, soldiers are learning to troubleshoot and repair engines, weld and gain driver’s training before physically being on the equipment.
You’ve served in Somalia, Haiti and two tours in Iraq. As wealthy nations like the U.S. struggle to combat the pandemic, how are the challenges magnified abroad?
Every country has its challenges, especially during this pandemic. I am hopeful that as a global community, we can fight COVID-19 and win together.
Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
