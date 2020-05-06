Are you a women veteran? Do you know one? They are the fastest growing segment of America’s military and veteran populations, representing 16% of active duty personnel and more than 10% of veterans. Virginia is home to more than 107,000 women vets.
The return to civilian life after military service can be a challenge for all service members, but for women especially, accessing health care, benefits and employment assistance can prove more difficult.
Veterans who live in the commonwealth are fortunate that Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is one of the best in the nation. Its programs geared toward female vets are unmatched.
One such program is the department’s annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit. The event normally is held at a different location around the state every year. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s seventh annual summit will be presented virtually. The online-only event will be held from June 17 through June 19. Women veterans across the state are encouraged to register and participate in this free event. Pre-registration is required and can be accessed here: https://aap.events/2020vwvs
The theme of 2020’s summit, hosted in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission, is “Empowered: Collaborating and Creating Champions of Change.” The program will focus on topics such as benefits, career strategies, entrepreneurship, role models, financial stewardship and more. Speakers and panelists include career coaches, business leaders and motivational speakers.
A highlight of the event will be the recognition of individuals committed to the advancement of women veterans. If you know someone who exemplifies what it means to be a change maker or a trailblazer for women veterans’ issues, it’s not too late to nominate that person. You have until 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 8 to submit the name here: https://bit.ly/2A2Z1L7
Also on Friday, judges will announce winners of The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Awards pitch contest. Contestants compete for financial capital for their businesses that will be provided by The StreetShares Foundation.
We look forward to attending the summit. It is a wonderful opportunity for women who have served to share their stories, network with others and discover the benefits of being a veteran in Virginia.
— Robin Beres
