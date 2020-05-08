Today, graduates of the University of Richmond’s class of 2020 should have donned caps and gowns and taken that long-anticipated walk to receive their diplomas. Virginia Commonwealth University students also would have been celebrating commencement exercises this weekend. Unfortunately, these are not normal times. In the coming weeks, countless new graduates will mark commencement day not so much with glee as with rue. But if there is any consolation for them to take from this, it is knowing that the class of 2020 already has made its mark on the world. They have handled the raw deal dealt to them with grace, and shown the world they can stand up to adversity and conquer challenges. This virus too shall pass. We wish all of 2020’s graduates our heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a wonderful future.
***
While motherhood has never been a job for the faint of heart, in 2020, it is especially challenging. Sunday is Mother’s Day, and this year, our hats are off to all the moms (and dads) who are managing to balance the challenges of working and homeschooling their children. The great American humorist Erma Bombeck once noted that “the term ‘working mother’ is redundant.” Never has that been more accurate. In this strange new COVID-19 world, many grown children will be unable to visit their mom, or treat her to the traditional Mother’s Day brunch or indulgent spa day. But while the challenges might be great, there still are plenty of ways to let mom know how important she is. If you cannot be with her in person, remember her with a phone call. Remember that none of us would be here without our mothers.
***
Sunday also marks the beginning of Armed Forces Week. Created by Congress in 1949 and first observed 70 years ago on May 20, 1950, the 7-day celebration honors Americans serving in the six U.S. military branches. The week long observation, normally filled with events and ceremonies, culminates on Armed Forces Day, this year observed on May 16. Like everything else, the day’s events will be muted and scaled down. But that doesn’t mean we can’t observe Armed Forces Day by flying the Stars and Stripes and taking a moment to say “Thank you” to those serving in uniform.
***
During World War II, there were 464 Medals of Honor presented to American service members who fought in that conflict. As of this writing, only two of them still are with us. Virginia veterans service organizations and legislators hope the commonwealth joins multiple other states in calling for a state funeral for the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient and to honor all the WWII veterans who have passed on. The website World War 2 Salute is leading a nationwide petition drive to urge the White House to designate the state funeral as a final salute to the 16 million members of the greatest generation who fought between 1941 and 1945 to defeat Nazism, fascism and imperialism. As the website notes, Gens. Dwight Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur were honored with state funerals, so it seems only fitting that a final tribute be given to all the men and women who sacrificed as selflessly as those 5-star generals. But time is growing short; the two surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipients are 96 and 98. In the not-too-distant future, St. Peter will make a final note in Heaven’s annals that every veteran of that conflict is now present and accounted for. We hope the movement is successful.
***
This is a fine thank-you to thousands of health care workers from across the country. We’ve learned that medical personnel who traveled to New York to assist with that state’s overwhelming COVID-19 outbreak are going to have to pay New York state taxes. During a news conference on Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that his state is in no “position to provide any subsidies right now because we have a $13 billion deficit.” As things stand now, medical volunteers who went to New York — at that state’s request — will owe New York taxes even if their home state employers paid their wages while the volunteer was in tthe Empire State. Cuomo says New York is in “dire financial need.” All out-of-state residents who worked there for more than 14 days are subject to being taxed. File this under “no good deed goes unpunished.”
— Robin Beres
