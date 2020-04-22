The insidious coronavirus poses not only a physical threat, but a mental one as well. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that 45% of adults said they feel worry and stress related to the coronavirus has had a negative impact on their mental health. About 1 in 5 responded that the virus has had a “major impact” on their mental health.
That finding, from the last week of March, is all but sure to increase as the global pandemic continues. The same survey found that 7 in 10 Americans said their lives have been disrupted “a lot” or “some” by the outbreak.
We’re facing previously unimagined challenges as many businesses have closed, jobs have been lost and schools have been shuttered across the country. Virginia’s stay-at-home order is in place through June 10. Everything has been canceled. Social distancing separates us. Trips from our homes require masks, gloves and sanitizer.
The Pew Research Center reports that health experts are concerned about the potential mental health effects of the pandemic in the U.S., as well as a surge in calls to mental health hotlines.
It’s an incredibly stressful time as our routines have been disrupted. The new normal is anything but. Stress manifests itself through myriad ways, including changes in sleep or eating patterns, increased anxiety, increased use of alcohol and drugs, illness, lethargy and lack of concentration.
So how can we cope amid all this uncertainty?
By taking care of ourselves, mental health professionals advise. Practice tender loving care. Don’t be glued to the television or your computer screen. Breathe —deeply, and exhale slowly. You’ll feel more relaxed.
Move. Walk or exercise; don’t sit all day. Get outside if you can and soak up some sun. Watch what you eat and drink, and keep the comfort food in check. Shower daily. And of course, in this time of the coronavirus contagion, wash your hands regularly. Read a good book; watch a comedy.
Keep connected to your friends and family. Facebook is no substitute for your emotional support system. Pick up your phone and talk to your loved ones, or set up a Zoom call. Think of others. Buy a gift card or a takeout meal from a local restaurant. Don’t hesitate to seek professional help if you feel overwhelmed. Be well, stay well.
—Pamela Stallsmith
