The Olympics are coming to Richmond this spring. That is, the Olympics of the Violin.
The world-renowned Menuhin Competition, the world’s leading international competition for young violinists, will take place May 14-24. This prestigious event will bring 44 top competitors from around the world to the Richmond region for a remarkable 11 day-showcase of musical virtuosity.
Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020 received a record 321 applications. The violinists will range in age from 11 to 21 and represent 18 nationalities. Of the 44 musicians selected, 18 will be American — including one Virginian, Kayleigh Kim, 15, of Oak Hill in Fairfax County. To say they’re exceptional is an understatement: 90% of the competitors have played the violin for at least seven years, and one-third gave their first recital before they had turned 5.
“This is the world’s most amazing festival and music competition for young violinists,” David J.L. Fisk, executive director of the Richmond Symphony, told us in a recent meeting. Richmond is only the second American city to host the event; it took place in Austin, Texas, in 2014. The 2018 competition was held in Geneva, Switzerland.
The competition was founded in 1983 by Yehudi Menuhin, considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century. Born in the United States, the violin prodigy spent much of his career in Great Britain. He founded the Yehudi Menuhin School in England, and has been credited with introducing millions to classical music.
According to his 1999 obituary in The Guardian, “Young people were a source of great hope to him, and he loved the idea that children who might not have the necessary resources to support exceptional musical talent could receive a good education in a happy environment. He inspired the children with his presence, liking nothing better than to play chamber music with them.”
This is an extraordinary event for Richmond to host, one described to us as “a mind-blowing experience of inspiration.” We look forward to hearing these maestros. So mark your calendars and prepare to be awed.
—Pamela Stallsmith
