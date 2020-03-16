If, at the mention of military chow halls, you automatically envision someone like Cookie from the “Beetle Bailey” comic strip slinging hash, you’re in for a surprise. Times have changed and food service in the armed forces has come a long way.
Today’s military cooks — now known as culinary specialists (or food service specialists in the Marines) — are all trained at the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence at Fort Lee near Petersburg. During a nine-week class, these young men and women learn how to operate and manage dining facilities and how to create healthy, tempting meals even in the most challenging environments — be that on a ship in rough seas or in a war zone. Officially, the center’s mission is to “advise, train, educate, and empower Department of Defense (DOD) culinary professionals in all facets of the DOD or Services Food Program through dynamic and learner-centric training.” Unofficially, it turns out some incredible chefs.
This past week, the center hosted the 45th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise. The competition, sanctioned by the American Culinary Federation, brings military chefs together from around the world and all branches of the U.S. military as well as several other nations, including France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Korean and Japanese teams normally participate, but were unable to due to concerns over the coronavirus.
We had the opportunity to attend the exercise on Wednesday. We were treated to a foodie paradise, an experience that easily rivaled most TV cooking shows. The live cooking events and static food displays, held at the Fort Lee Field House, were open to the public. The competition featured everything from pastries and seafood to elaborate, edible centerpieces. The judges were world-renowned master chefs from the American Culinary Federation.
A highlight was to sit with the judges for the Military Hot Food Kitchen event. Each team is required to fix a four-course meal in a mobile kitchen trailer similar to what would be used in a combat theater. The cook-off was between a Marine Corps team and an Army team from Fort Carson, Colo. If you’re thinking stew on a shingle, think again. The Marines served up island crusted pork loin with Caribbean rice and beans and for dessert a pink guava cream tart that was perhaps the most delicious thing we’ve ever consumed. Not to be outdone, the Army dazzled with beef tenderloin and crème caramel. Both teams earned silver medals for their memorable meals.
Our hats are off to the U.S. Coast Guard for its first-time win as Culinary Team of the Year. We can’t help but think the real winners are all of today’s troops who get to enjoy the great meals these young chefs turn out on a daily basis.
— Robin Beres
