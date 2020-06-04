Symbols matter. They convey a particular message, created during a certain time and place. The Robert E. Lee statue on stately Monument Avenue was erected in 1890 — the first of five sculptures dedicated to Civil War heroes as part of the Lost Cause veneration that swept the South.
The protests and riots of the past week have underscored how the 21st century interpretation of that message has changed, as evidenced by the extensive vandalism to the monuments. We condemn the destruction, which left the statues covered in anti-police epithets and obscenities. But the statues, and other Confederate iconography found across Virginia, serve as painful reminders to many of racism, slavery and oppression.
The roiling debate over the fate of the Confederate statuary made an extraordinary pivot on Thursday when Gov. Ralph Northam formally announced that the state-owned Lee statue will come down “as soon as possible.”
“It’s time for Virginia to heal,” Northam said Thursday at a state Capitol press conference. “When they are symbols of division, the statues need to come down.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney joined Northam, calling for the removal of the other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue — which are owned by the city. “Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy,” he said. But any proposed action is not immediately imminent, and it must include a community-wide conversation.
But when and if the statues do come down, what will happen to them? History should not be erased. We need to remember the past to inform today and guide the future. Local and state officials shouldn’t act like Philistines and wantonly destroy this imposing statuary. If they are moved, they need to be erected in the proper setting, such as a historical society, battlefield or cemetery.
Northam announced he’s directing the state Department of General Services to put the Lee statue in storage, “and we will work with the community to determine its future.” The statue sits atop a pedestal, making the structure nearly 6 stories tall. It stands in the middle of a 100-foot circle of land.
What will happen to the graffiti-laced pedestal? Northam was vague about its future and whether it would be cleaned of graffiti. Will it stand in the middle of the island like a piece of the Berlin Wall, or look like an angry stone tooth emerging from the soil? The pedestal should be removed as well. Also, what are the governor’s plans for the circle?
Monuments need to be inspirational — so who, or what, does Virginia want to honor? We don’t want to see the empty, graffiti-scarred pedestal wallow into historic oblivion, a lost opportunity to create a constructive narrative. The discussion must start now.
Northam has been atoning for the blackface scandal that nearly drove him from office in February 2019, after the disclosure of a photo from his medical school yearbook that showed someone in blackface and another in Ku Klux Klan robes. He initially admitted he was in the photo, and then denied he was. After resisting calls to resign, he pledged to devote the rest of his term to fighting racial inequity.
Until this year, local governments weren’t empowered to take down Confederate monuments. A new law that takes effect on July 1 will give them that ability, allowing Richmond to pursue removal. We’re glad there’s a deliberative process set in place to ensure citizen involvement.
All the statues along Monument Avenue honor Virginians, except for Jefferson Davis of Mississippi, the president of the doomed Confederate States of America.
Two years ago, the city’s Monument Avenue Commission recommended removing the Jefferson Davis monument and putting context around the others, a position the RTD supported. We also endorse erecting a statue to honor 14 Civil War Medal of Honor recipients who were attached to the U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment.
But why is Stoney, who faces re-election in November, only talking about Monument Avenue? If he wants to be philosophically consistent, the city is filled with Confederate statuary. What about the monument to A.P Hill at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road, for instance?
And is Northam going to go after the Capitol Square statue of Harry Byrd, the father of Massive Resistance? Taking down these Confederate icons won’t solve the chronic problems facing Richmond’s beleaguered public schools, roads, and shortage of safe and affordable housing. But just as building statues is symbolic, so is their removal.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
