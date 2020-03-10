National parks across the United States face a maintenance backlog of about $12 billion, with needs in Virginia alone exceeding $1.1 billion. Soon, we hope, these treasured attractions will receive the necessary funding to fix these longstanding issues.
The Restore Our Parks Act seeks money to address deferred maintenance at our country’s national parks. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., is the lead sponsor of the bill, which enjoys bipartisan support.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump publicly announced he would support the proposal. The act was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in November and now awaits action on the Senate floor.
The sums are staggering. The Colonial National Historical Park, which includes Historic Jamestowne, Yorktown Battlefield and the Colonial Parkway, listed more than $433 million in deferred maintenance for fiscal year 2018. The Blue Ridge Parkway reported a backlog exceeding $212 million.
Shenandoah National Park had $88.7 million in deferred maintenance needs. Projects include fixing the rockwalls along Skyline Drive, some of which were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps nearly 80 years ago, as well as repaving the 105-mile road that stretches between Waynesboro and Front Royal. Trails and vistas need clearing. Some of the repairs you can’t see, such as fixing the drainage system under the roadway said park spokeswoman Sally Hurlbert.
Properly maintaining our national parks makes economic sense. More than 327 million people visited America’s national parks in 2019 — one of the highest rates ever — according to the National Park Service. Two Virginia sites rank among the 10 most visited: the Blue Ridge Parkway (14.9 million visitors) and the George Washington Memorial Parkway (7.5 million). National park visitor spending contributed more than $40 billion to the U.S. economy last year.
We urge Congress to pass the act. These sites are among the most historic and beautiful places in the United States, and they deserve to be preserved and protected.
— Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.