A new bus line in an economically challenged portion of Chesterfield County is giving renewed hope to local residents, who for years have advocated for expanded transit. On Monday, the new GRTC Route 111 bus launched, covering a 7.6-mile corridor from just north of the Chippenham Parkway interchange to John Tyler Community College in Chester.
The bus line along the Jefferson Davis Highway corridor should provide residents with more options and better access to jobs, shopping and other services. They no longer will have to walk along a dangerous stretch of four-lane highway with few sidewalks, in some cases carrying heavy bags of groceries more than a mile home from a store.
Remarkably, it’s the first full-service bus line in Chesterfield in more than a decade, despite the county holding a 50% stake in the GRTC Transit System. As Sabrina Moreno of the RTD reported earlier this week, for years area residents have told the Board of Supervisors about the challenges they face caused by lack of public transit and scary road conditions.
Reports by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis (CURA) and the Greater Washington Partnership bolstered the call for expanded transit in the county. The CURA report found that the highway had among the lowest connectivity to public transit services, which reduces access to jobs.
Expanded transit holds the promise of connecting people to jobs and improving opportunities, which in turn benefits the Richmond region. The 24 bus stops along the new route will give residents greater mobility and more options beyond what’s walkable. As Cloud Ramirez, who lives in nearby Bellwood, told Moreno, “Now, they’ll have better choices. Our community is like an island, and we’ve been forgotten for so long.”
County officials say they will be closely monitoring use of the new line to make sure it’s serving the needs of its residents. Chesterfield is matching a $2 million Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) grant with $500,000, which will support the service for a two-year trial period.
The new line comes as the region and nation are coping with the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. The GRTC is operating service normally, according to its website, and “passengers are encouraged to only ride GRTC for essential trips.”
Ridership could drop. But if it does, at least the DRPT has approved additional funding for Virginia’s transit systems during this unprecedented time. The GRTC should receive nearly $1.2 million to offset lost revenue and increased cleaning costs because of the virus, spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said. While the new route could face challenges because of the coronavirus, it’s a welcome addition to the region’s transit network.
— Pamela Stallsmith
