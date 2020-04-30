At the end of 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau set expectations for a momentous change in its response system. The 2020 Operational Plan included a section called “A New Design for the 21st Century.”
“The Census Bureau wants to make it easy for people to respond anytime and anywhere,” the document said. “To this end, the 2020 Census will offer the opportunity and encourage people to respond via the internet and will encourage, but not require, people to enter a unique census identification with their response. Online responses will be accurate, secure and convenient.”
Accuracy and security concerns with internet responses still exist. But the convenience factor is clear: What would the census have looked like without any digital infrastructure? The new online option has added value — for some.
Initial 2020 invitations to participate were scheduled to arrive by mail between March 12 and March 20, just as the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home orders took shape. The hiring and training of staff to knock on doors and provide in-person assistance was upended.
In a briefing this past Friday with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, census officials said that due to COVID-19, field operations are delayed by 90 days. They hope to complete the 2020 count by the end of October.
As of Tuesday, more than 80 million households across the U.S. had completed census forms. According to a Wednesday Federal News Network report, the bureau anticipated a 36% nationwide online response rate. With many Americans sheltering in place, 45.9% of homes have used the digital option.
Virginia is among the states with the most robust participation. Through April 28, the commonwealth had the 10th highest self-response rate at 58.7%. That’s nearly 5% higher than the national average of 54.3% and across Virginia, around 2.2 million households have made their voices count.
In the Greater Richmond Region, the suburbs are showing above-average self-response rates. Three of the top 20 counties in Virginia are Hanover (68.3%, fourth), Chesterfield (63.5%, 12th) and Henrico (62.2%, 18th).
But in urban and rural areas, access to the internet or assistance is not a given. In the city of Richmond, only half of households (50.2%) have participated. Self-response rates for Buchanan, Accomack, Bath, Highland and Lee counties all are between 22.5% and 29%. At a town level, Pocahontas, Dungannon, St. Charles, Honaker, Jonesville and Tangier are between 4.4% and 9.3% counted.
More sporadic outreach might be one reason why. At the opening of the Richmond census office in late January, Gov. Ralph Northam said librarians were trained to help Virginians complete their forms at local branches. But Richmond Public Library locations have been closed since mid-March.
Local complete count committees across the commonwealth also are working hard to assist Virginians. Along the urban crescent, multiple clusters of support exist for residents in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads. Participation rates reflect such resources, with communities like Vienna (75.5%), Fairfax (72.7%) and Falls Church (71.7%) at the top.
But communities with low self-response rates appear to lack local contacts. Along Interstate 81, from Bristol to Roanoke, the only complete count committee is in Abingdon. Washington County’s self-response rate is 56.3%. Heading north toward Harrisonburg, only Botetourt County is represented. Its self-response rate is 60.7%.
In December, the Census Bureau outlined struggles to count rural areas. Employees “take extraordinary measures to reach homes that can be difficult to access in rural and remote areas, whether they are located at the top of a mountain or at the end of a mile-long gravel drive,” a blog post said.
The bureau then explained how rural households rely on post office boxes in nearby towns for mail. But the census is not sent to those boxes. Paper questionnaires are hand-delivered to homes and that service is more complex in a public health crisis.
Rural participation is far worse outside Virginia. More than 100 areas across the 50 states and Puerto Rico have response rates under 10%. According to the Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Wash., Native American lands and other remote rural blocks must wait until June to receive census materials.
The U.S. Census Bureau has a $2 billion contingency fund to adapt its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. But in his April 24 briefing with Congress, Chief Financial Officer Ben Page said only $1.5 billion would need to be used. And the U.S. Postal Service is on the verge of bankruptcy, at a time when mail might be the only way for less-populated places to be counted.
Medical and economic experts seem confident the financial and health stresses of COVID-19 can be remedied within 10 years. But an incomplete census count cannot be fixed for a decade.
As individual households and the Census Bureau adapt to the pandemic, a few extra dollars — or minutes of outreach at the least — should go to communities that can’t respond online. So much more is at stake.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.