When new Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith starts his first day of work on Wednesday, he’ll face an immediate test.
In a normal year, Richmond would be brimming with outdoor festivals and celebrations to honor America’s birthday. This year’s Fourth of July brings the worry of different fireworks.
Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, America and Richmond have engaged in a long-overdue conversation about racial justice and policing practices in our country and city. And Richmond has emerged as one of the most heated U.S. cauldrons of emotion, with near nightly protests anchored around the specter of the divisive Confederate statues that hover over our streets. What will this coming Saturday look like?
We wish Smith a warm welcome. He has seen a lot during his nearly 30 years of service for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina. As we listened to his opening remarks on Saturday, we heard the right things. He vowed to listen, to bring new ideas, to be accountable for his department’s performance and to engage with the public about how to move forward.
“We’re looking at the community being deeply involved in this police department,” Smith said.
That brings two questions: Whose voices will be heard and what changes will we see? Smith’s task, as is true for all civic leaders, is to find ways to balance the divergent needs, interests and opinions within the community. Smith’s first task might be listening but his top task is bringing stability and unity to a fragile Richmond.
“Chief Smith is ready to lead this department in these challenging times and to work collaboratively with the community on how they want this department to operate,” Mayor Levar Stoney said at the Saturday press conference. “I knew we had the chief of Richmond that we need when he told me that his number one priority is to listen to the community because this is their police department.”
The embattled Stoney glossed over the divide in what different segments of the Richmond community are saying and how they are feeling about their police department. There are protesters fighting for a police force that protects and serves Black communities, rather than punishes and scares. There are residents and businesses seeking streets that project peace and calm, not late-night clashes, tear gas, flash bangs and boarded-up storefronts. There are RPD officers who responsibly engage in lifesaving work and are in need of a morale boost, not a blanket narrative that paints them as the universal enemy.
If Gerald Smith listens closely, he’ll hear the cacophony of tensions. He’ll meet Black Richmonders who have no confidence that their drive or walk home, or their trip to school, will be a safe one if they cross paths with police. He’ll meet city residents who have been unable to sleep well for weeks. He’ll meet RPD officers who silently wore “I stand with 2140” T-shirts in support of ousted Police Chief William Smith. That was his badge number.
Gerald Smith will hear competing arguments about the Confederate statues on Monument Avenue — that history should have been better protected, that the graffiti-laced structures provide true context or that the monuments must go altogether. He’ll hear perspectives that the protests for police reform went too far, or did not go far enough; same for RPD’s decisions to use chemical agents on citizens. And he’ll hear a common thread across these groups: people feeling they are not being heard and lack a seat at the table.
“We’re going to work together to make a good department great,” Smith said. “And that’s not to say that this department has deficiencies or errors. It could be as simple as complacency. We can never get too comfortable. We have to always seek improvement and I think that’s where the Richmond Police Department is right now.”
It’s unlikely that Smith will find a blanket solution over the next few months that rectifies the deficiencies and errors over the past 30 days. And moreover, it’s an open question if he — and Stoney — will emerge on the other side of a November mayoral election where public safety should be a front-and-center issue.
But Smith deserves credit. With his fresh outlook, he already projected a thought that has been a persistent barrier on Richmond’s streets of late.
“Police departments look different across the country,” he said on Saturday. “This is a conversation. They do, and in this country, we like our individuality.”
Smith’s comments were in reference to Richmond’s community policing needs being different than Charlotte or Washington or New York. But to create a safe Fourth of July in his fourth day on the job, he and the RPD will need to focus on the “individuality” among its citizenry.
When do our individual freedoms come into conflict with public safety? And how can police keep order without threats to one, the other — or worst of all, both? In split-second moments, much more than listening is required to strike that delicate balance. But in a police chief, that’s what we’re looking for.
— Chris Gentilviso
