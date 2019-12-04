On Monday, the Navy signed its largest shipbuilding contract in history, awarding $22.2 billion for nine new Virginia-class fast attack nuclear submarines. The contract, which will be split between Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. of Newport News and Connecticut-based General Dynamics Electric Boat Division, also allows the Navy the option of a 10th submarine, which would increase the price to $24 billion.
Five of the Block V Virginia subs (essentially an updated model of the Virginia-class submarine) will be built in Newport News. The new Block V variant adds a longer payload module of 28 missile tubes to the 12 tubes on the earlier version. In addition to the longer payload module, the new subs will feature advanced acoustics.
The decision to build the majority in Newport News was made to offset an increased workload at Electric Boat once it begins construction of the Navy’s new Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, expected to begin before the end of the year.
(For those unfamiliar with the terms: fast attack submarines do intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work while ballistic missile subs, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as undetectable launch platforms for ballistic missiles. Designed for stealth, they are on constant patrol. All of the U.S. Navy’s subs are nuclear powered.)
The news is very good for the state. From start to finish, more than 5,000 suppliers will contribute to building the vessels. In a statement to the RTD, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, noted he was “happy to see a contract signed. As the largest contract in Navy history, this means continued job opportunities and security for our strong industrial base in Virginia. However, I will still be advocating for an additional submarine that is baked into the contract. Our submarine community is going through a long-term decline in numbers that must be addressed while there is still time.” The contract for nine subs is two fewer boats than the 11 the Navy requested.
We, too, applaud the good news — it is past time the Navy rebuilt its aging submarine fleet. In recent months, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet has warned of China’s increasing aggression in the Western Pacific and a massive buildup of its own nuclear submarine force. These new American subs, described by Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly as “a generational leap in submarine capability,” are very necessary. And Wittman is right — we need all 10 of them to ensure our national security and America’s continued undersea superiority.
— Robin Beres
