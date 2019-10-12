From halfway around the world comes a warning that we should all take seriously. This year’s flu season could be severe. And with a flu season that began on Oct. 1 and stretches through March 31, it’s not too soon to be vaccinated against the flu.
Australia had an unusually early and fairly severe flu season this year, The New York Times recently reported. With Southern hemisphere seasons in reverse of ours, Australia’s flu season began in April and persisted into October. In that time, the country counted 662 deaths directly attributed to influenza.
And while we’re separated by oceans, and the U.S. population is 13 times larger than Australia’s, international travel and trade sometimes put us on the same level and exposes us to the same health risks.
In 2017, Australia suffered its worst flu outbreak in 20 years, dominated by the H3N2 strain; the U.S.’s 2017-18 season followed, dominated by the same strain, with an estimated 79,000 dead. It was one of the worst flu seasons in modern American memory.
Most of us think of the flu as an energy-draining, irritating inconvenience to be endured and treated with extra rest and fluids. But influenza, a highly contagious disease, can be deadly.
Fortunately, there’s a readily available and effective preventative measure: the flu vaccine. It’s not too soon to be protected by it — in fact, the sooner the better.
Adapted from the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal
