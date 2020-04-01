For prospective college students, April is normally a make-or-break month.
Over the past few weeks, academic institutions across the commonwealth sent out admission decision letters for the fall. After months of writing essays, procuring recommendation letters, scheduling campus visits and other preparations, high school seniors’ normal stress of waiting for a “yes” or “no” has been compounded by COVID-19.
The University of Virginia Office of Undergraduate Admissions speaks to the heart of the issue.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, and we hope all of you are taking care of yourselves and your families,” its website reads, with a link to frequently asked questions about the virus. “We’re sorry we won’t be able to meet as many of you in person as we normally would, but the Admissions Office will be back up and running as soon as this is over. Given what everyone is going through, we will also be as flexible as possible. So don’t worry — and please reach out with any questions.”
We support this approach. Offer families flexibility during the crisis. Encourage conversations about individual circumstances. Don’t let a strained calendar lead to mistakes or missed opportunities.
After sorting through decision letters, families usually have about one month to engage with schools, and review academic and financial options. Even after picking one, long checklists await, with asks that might carry hurdles in the weeks ahead.
At Virginia Commonwealth University, incoming freshmen are given 14 clear steps to secure their place as a Ram. In light of the pandemic, the school extended its normal response and deposit deadline from May 1 to June 1.
Step No. 5 stands out: “Ask for aid.” Students are encouraged to seek out programs and resources that foster an affordable experience. Families fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which is a snapshot of a household’s financial assets, including tax records, bank accounts and investments.
But millions of people across the U.S. are currently filing unemployment claims. What if a family’s household income in April 2020 looks nothing like it did a few months ago?
In financial aid letters, schools include a “cost of attendance” — an estimate of expenses to help determine students’ assistance packages. This includes tuition, room and board, books and other fees.
But campuses are shuttered. Without in-person classes, revenue streams from cafeterias to sporting events are upended. Will schools’ financial projections have to change?
With so much up in the air, communication is vital. The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) has created a database of almost 1,000 schools, with updates on campus visits, deposit deadlines and more. Now is the time for flexibility to help weather these abnormal times.
— Chris Gentilviso
