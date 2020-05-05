In Tuesday’s New York Times, Scott Boras — one of baseball’s most powerful agents — made his case for why the sport must return. “In some of America’s darkest moments, the country has turned to Major League Baseball to bring hope and normalcy back to everyday life,” Boras wrote.
Boras notes that weeks after Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt penned the “Green Light Letter,” endorsing the continuation of games despite players juggling war duties. Ten days after the 9/11 attacks in New York, the Mets staged a dramatic come-from-behind win in the area’s first pro game since the tragedy.
The coronavirus is an invisible pathogen, disrupting all 50 states and our way of life. Numerous businesses, including pro sports leagues, are rethinking their setups and practices. Before COVID-19, Major League Baseball was considering a contraction plan that would cut ties with dozens of minor league affiliates. Bristol, Danville and Bluefield were rumored to be on the list, and even members of Congress spoke out against the idea.
We did, too, and our message to baseball’s brass is simple — don’t take the easy way out. At a time when our nation needs a boost, find ways to help big cities and small towns heal.
Look at movie theaters. They were among the first nonessential businesses forced to close under stay-at-home orders. Beautiful spaces of all ages, from the sparkling Movieland at Boulevard Square in Scott’s Addition (2009) to the iconic Byrd Theatre in Carytown (1928), remain shuttered.
But the entertainment continues, with inventive ideas on display. Tight interior seating makes social distancing difficult to achieve. So, local venues found a solution: virtual screenings at home, with a break for families’ bank accounts. Bow Tie Cinemas’ prices range from $7 to $12, while the Byrd Theatre also has several choices at $12.
This option admittedly lacks the same appeal as the big-screen experience. That’s why an old favorite is experiencing a revival. As of Tuesday, the Goochland Drive-In Theater double feature — “The Invisible Man” and “1917” — already was sold out for Friday and Saturday. There is similar demand at the Family Drive-In Theatre in Stephens City, where showings for two kid favorites — “Onward” and “Trolls World Tour” — also were sold out.
These drive-ins are taking steps to keep moviegoers safe. In Goochland, touchless fixtures have been installed in restrooms. In Stephens City, visitors leaving vehicles must wear a face covering, and $10 food permits are available for cars wishing to bring their own food or drink. At both venues, tickets must be bought online, restrooms are regularly cleaned and alcohol is prohibited.
Are stadiums ready for a similar reboot? Baseball returned to South Korea on Tuesday, without fans. According to The Associated Press, rows of seats were covered with photos to simulate their presence. Safety protocols included fever screenings for players and coaches before entering, and masks for umpires and first- and third-base coaches. High-fives also are prohibited.
Recent reports suggest that in the U.S., baseball could return in June. But with 50 states moving at different paces to address COVID-19 and their economies, some plans include games in only a handful of ballparks. Arizona, Texas and/or Florida are top candidates.
Alternative business models need to be considered. If baseball games resume, why not open parking lots in major league — and minor league — markets for a drive-in experience and some local revenue? What would it take? Speaker poles? Radio broadcasts? Similar rules for restrooms and concessions?
Old and new ballparks — from the Diamond in Richmond to the state-of-the-art facility in Fredericksburg — should not sit empty. For 10 years, the Flying Squirrels have been at or near the top of Double-A attendance figures. For more than a year, fans anxiously have waited for the inaugural FredNats game.
In markets where parking might be less ample, could new partnerships be built with local fairgrounds or raceways? At the worst, we hope every interested fan has access to affordable ways to watch games, mirroring the “virtual screening room” for movies.
We’re fighting through a crisis, but our response should draw from new (and old) ways of thinking. The first drive-in movie theater opened in June 1933 at the peak of the Great Depression — with 15 million Americans unemployed and half the nation’s banks faltering. Since mid-March, 30 million people filed unemployment claims. Digital technologies build bridges in contactless times and this is no time to sit idle.
If Major League Baseball officials are ready to lead, they won’t take the easy way out. They won’t sever ties with minor league communities and leave stadiums behind. They’ll follow FDR and safely greenlight ways to connect America’s pastime to loyal fans ready to embrace its return. And they’ll once again, as Boras put it, bring hope and normalcy back to everyday life.
— Chris Gentilviso
