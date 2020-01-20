Monday’s much-anticipated gun-rights rally brought thousands of peaceful protesters to the state Capitol and, thankfully, no trouble. Feared agitators didn’t incite violence in downtown Richmond. Second Amendment supporters from across Virginia — and the nation — endured the frigid temperatures to show their opposition to gun restrictions under consideration by the General Assembly.
The annual gun lobby day drew national attention this year as organizers hoped to bring possibly 50,000 advocates to Richmond; an estimated 22,000 people showed up. Because of concerns about safety, an event memorializing victims of gun violence in Virginia this year and another honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — whose birthday the state and nation celebrated Monday — were canceled.
Besides the swelled crowd, the main difference in this year’s lobby day was the absence of armed members of the public walking the halls of the state Capitol and the Pocahontas Building, which houses the offices of lawmakers. Early in this year’s session, the Joint Rules Committee — controlled by the new majority Democrats — voted along party lines to prohibit anyone from carrying firearms openly or concealed in the two buildings.
Citing “credible, serious threats” of violence — and hoping to avoid a repeat of the disastrous Unite the Right rally three years ago in Charlottesville — Gov. Ralph Northam last week declared a state of emergency that extended the firearms ban, including a general ban on weapons, to the grounds of Capitol Square. As a statement of their support for gun rights, some protesters carried AR-15s and other firearms on adjoining streets Monday.
We believe the ban should stay in effect permanently, beyond its expiration Tuesday. We reiterate our position that Virginia’s seat of government is a place of business and should join courts, schools and most state office buildings in prohibiting firearms.
We commend state and local law enforcement and other officials for their thoughtful planning in ensuring a smooth event. In addition to Virginians, we spoke to gun-rights supporters from California, New York and Alabama. Monday’s protest proved a peaceful exercise of First and Second Amendment rights, representing a microcosm of the larger gun debate nationally.
—Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
