More than 1 million Virginians carry student loan debt. The average amount is an estimated $37,000, and as people work to pay off their debt, the state is pioneering the search for solutions.
On Jan. 1, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia released its Annual Report of the Office of the Qualified Loan Ombudsman. Established during the 2018 General Assembly session, the office provides assistance to student loan borrowers and connects them with resources.
Services started in January 2019 and, as of this past November, Student Loan Advocate Scott Kemp worked with 146 borrowers. He encountered several Virginians who had trouble understanding the terms and conditions of their loans, or were on the wrong kind of repayment plan.
One idea proposed in the annual report is an effort to partner with the Virginia Department of Education on new course materials. The state has Standards of Learning for economics and personal finance, and efforts are moving to integrate content on managing postsecondary education costs and student loans. This is a positive development.
By working with students at the high school level, the state is taking a proactive approach, and helping them make an informed choice before pursuing a degree or credential. Loans can be a smart option for some, but Kemp said borrowers who entered his office carried debt all the way up to $400,000.
“We want them to be smart consumers,” Kemp told The Times-Dispatch. “A lot of times, for a recent high school graduate, this might be the first major financial decision they have to make.”
We agree. Personal finance classes and paying for school go hand in hand. Reaching students early is a move in the right direction.
— Chris Gentilviso
