When Virginians and out-of-state tourists drive to Virginia Beach for a summer getaway, they have their sights set on a world of leisure: miles of sandy beaches, picturesque bike rides along the boardwalk and oceanside staples, from fried shrimp baskets to boogie boards.
The 400,000 residents in Virginia’s largest city pin their economic livelihoods on a diverse set of industries beyond the shore. Thousands of civilians work on the nine military installations in the region. Others field insurance claims for GEICO or manufacture chainsaws at the STIHL power tools plant. And the Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development touts a little-known fact: Agriculture is the area’s third-largest industry, with more than $124 million in annual impact.
We’ve seen the images of rough surf and eroded coastlines from severe storms in recent years. And if flooding projections hold true, our state’s tourism — and workforce — are at risk. A recent report reinforces how protecting the coast is a vital economic responsibility for Virginia.
The analysis from the First Street Foundation should inspire leaders to act, not wait. Its assessment warns Virginia Beach could see a hefty spike in flood-prone properties over the next three decades.
In 2020, 28,943 Virginia Beach addresses (20%) have a substantial risk of flooding. That’s defined in the report as a 1% annual risk of flooding one centimeter or more. By 2050, the number of flood-prone properties in that “substantial” category is estimated to rise to 52,125 (37%).
And the problem is not limited to the coast. The report notes that more than 15% of properties across the commonwealth “are at any risk of flooding over the next 30 years. Out of those at risk, 65% are at major to extreme risk.”
With tough months and decisions ahead for municipal budgets, one possible solution is the commonwealth’s new Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which funnels low-interest loans and grants to at-risk areas for mitigation projects. That and more will be needed in the years ahead to maintain our coast’s role as a destination to live and play — and a key driver of Virginia’s economy.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.