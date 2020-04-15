Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, a trip to the grocery store was taken for granted. Need the proverbial gallon of milk? Head out to the market, no big deal. Realize you don’t have enough ice for a backyard barbeque? Not a problem — dash down to the corner convenience store.
But nowadays? It’s no small feat to venture outside the secure confines of your shelter in place. For many, an errand requires a face mask, gloves and an ample supply of hand sanitizer. And sadly, many Americans say they don’t feel safe going to the grocery store.
The latest Axios-Ipsos survey shows that 7 in 10 consider a trip to the grocery store poses a large or moderate risk to their health and well-being because of the coronavirus.
A recent excursion to stock up on food and supplies bore this out. Most customers wore masks, with many also donning protective gloves. Clerks in protective gear wiped down carts with sanitizer. Shoppers rigidly observed social distancing, standing at least 6 feet from each other while waiting patiently to select fruits and vegetables.
Some shoppers turned their heads when passing others, not wanting to interact with anyone. At check out, brightly painted yellow feet indicated where to stand in line, offering plenty of space between customers. A plexiglass shield at the register separated the shared breathing space between clerk and customer. Clerks wouldn’t touch shopping bags brought by customers, only handling store ones as a safety precaution.
Also according to the survey, masks — more than gloves — are becoming part of Americans’ daily uniform. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they wear a mask occasionally, sometimes or all of the time, while 37% said they sport gloves when they go out.
If Americans are wary of the grocery store, the survey shows they’re even more uneasy about traveling on an airplane or mass transit (91% say it poses a large or moderate risk to their health or well-being) or attending an in-person gathering of friends and family outside of their household (81%).
As we continue to weigh whether leaving our homes is mask-worthy, consider a newly released study from disease researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health: People around the world might need to continue some level of social distancing through 2022 to stop the coronavirus from resurging and overwhelming hospitals. We hope the COVID-19 threat is long gone by then.
— Pamela Stallsmith
