The coronavirus is upending our daily lives. Schools have shuttered. Colleges have moved to virtual learning. Major sports events — including the venerable Masters golf tournament and March Madness, the nation’s most lucrative college sporting event — have been canceled or postponed, as have countless festivals, travel plans and events across the nation. Store shelves are quickly emptying of cleaning supplies, paper goods and other items. Financial markets are in a state of upheaval.
The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on Wednesday. The next day, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency across Virginia. On Friday morning, the central Virginia region — encompassing Richmond and Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and Henrico counties — declared a local state of emergency. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday afternoon.
The unknowns are many. So as we assess the ever-changing landscape, we’re wondering:
Is the scale of the coronavirus in the U.S. as low as numbers indicate? Or has testing been so paltry that we are unaware of how many people are carrying the virus?
On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., questioned the Trump administration’s effort to secure better test capabilities. According to a Tuesday New York Times report, South Korea, which has widespread virus activity, has tested around 10,000 people per day since late February. The U.S. had tested fewer than 10,000 people in total, despite discovering its first case around the same time.
States are in a pinch. In a Thursday afternoon press briefing, Northam, a physician, and health officials said that due to shortages in acquiring kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia has a testing capacity of 500 to 600 patients. Alternative sources, such as the University of Virginia, are weeks away.
In a Thursday Capitol Hill hearing, Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., pushed CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield to cover costs, which she estimated are around $1,300 per test. Redfield committed that all Americans, whether insured or not, will be tested at no charge.
As state legislatures around the country attempt to wrap up their sessions, have budget proposals adequately factored in costs of the coronavirus pandemic?
On Thursday, the Virginia Senate voted 27-11 to approve budgets for the current fiscal year and subsequent two years. Senate Republicans urged the body to wait seven to 10 days to better understand the fiscal repercussions of a bear market.
The RTD reported that Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, floated it could cost the commonwealth $1.5 billion to $3 billion. House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Senate Finance and Appropriations Chairwoman Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, stressed the strength of the state’s financial reserves. Entering the 2020 budget discussions, the state had $1.6 billion set aside. Northam’s budget proposal added $300 million, and another $182 million on top of that will come from the approved budget. An additional $112 million will arrive from a mid-session revenue reforecast announced by the governor in February.
As schools close and workplaces become disrupted, are all options for telework and sick leave being considered?
Sources tell us hospitals and medical offices across the state are bracing for staff shortages, as key personnel will be forced to stay home with children, further complicating heavy demands on medical resources and hospitals. Some non-emergency practices are closing satellite offices. Patients experiencing medical issues other than COVID-19 might be unable to receive adequate care or medication.
Northam said Thursday the state is exploring options for its 100,000-plus public employees. Work-related travel for state employees is suspended for 30 days, and state-sponsored conferences are canceled.
Closure of K-12 schools across the state for at least two weeks means parents are strained for child care options. Students who rely on school nutrition services are also affected.
U.S. Department of Labor data shows around 1 in 4 workers lack access to paid sick leave, and Virginia is one of 38 states without a paid sick leave law. Even the 12 states that have enacted paid sick leave policies have caps that fall short of two weeks of school closures.
Are experts’ concerns being heard?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has treated a variety of serious infectious diseases including Ebola, testified Thursday on Capitol Hill that the U.S. system for testing the coronavirus is lacking.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing. … Let’s admit it,” said Fauci, who has emerged as the federal government’s most credible voice.
What can our leaders do?
Strong leadership is critical at all levels of government, and we’re glad to see our local and state officials step up to confront this unprecedented situation. As uncertainties abound, we need accurate information. Communication is key. The best defense is an informed, coordinated offense.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
